Signing Day was rather uneventful for the Michigan Wolverines' football team today, with all 23 of the club's prospects having signed during December's early signing period. With the 2020 haul now complete, we've compiled a list of the most interesting numbers and statistics surrounding the Maize and Blue's class as a whole.

Michigan Wolverines football defensive end signee Braiden McGregor (left) was rated as the No. 11 prospect from the state of Michigan, and cornerback signee Andre Seldon was tabbed as the No. 2 player in the state. (Brandon Brown)

0 Five-star prospects for just the third time in the last nine classes, dating back to 2012.

1 Signee the Wolverines inked inside the Rivals100: Milton (Mass.) Academy four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings, at No. 92 nationally. In comparison, the Maize and Blue signed four top-100 players in 2019, zero in 2018, seven in 2017 and four in 2016.

2nd Best class in the Big Ten, currently residing at No. 11 nationally and trailing only Ohio State, who sits at No. 5 in the country. Penn State is only two spots behind U-M, however, checking in at No. 13 overall. The Maize and Blue have hauled in a top-two class in the league six times since 2010, including the No. 1 crew in last year’s cycle. Here’s where Michigan’s hauls have ranked in the Big Ten every year since 2010: • 2019 — 1st • 2018 — 4th • 2017 — 2nd • 2016 — 2nd • 2015 — 8th • 2014 — 4th • 2013 — 2nd • 2012 — 2nd • 2011 — 3rd • 2010 — 2nd

3 Gatorade Player of the Year award winners U-M signed in their respective states: Baltimore St. Frances four-star running back Blake Corum (Maryland), Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East four-star receiver A.J. Henning (Illinois) and Mullings (Massachusetts). The Wolverines signed four such athletes last year in safety Daxton Hill (Oklahoma), wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (Connecticut), quarterback Cade McNamara (Nevada) and wide receiver Mike Sainristil (Massachusetts). 3 Of the top eight prospects in the state of Michigan who signed with U-M, in Belleville High four-star cornerback Andre Seldon (No. 2), West Bloomfield High four-star linebacker Cornell Wheeler (No. 6) and West Bloomfield High four-star safety Makari Paige (No. 8).

Michigan Wolverines football receiver signee Roman Wilson was tabbed as the fifth best player from the state of Hawaii.