 Talking Michigan Wolverines football, basketball and recruiting.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-06 12:32:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

CHAT: DeVante' Jones' Transfer To U-M, 2021 Football Expectations And More

TheWolverine Staff
TheWolverine
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball program received plenty of big news over the past week, with sophomore guard Franz Wagner announcing his departure to the NBA and Coastal Carolina junior guard DeVante' Jones declaring his transfer to Ann Arbor.

Jim Harbaugh's football crew, meanwhile, experienced yet under successful NFL Draft with eight players getting selected, and three others (tight end Nick Eubanks, defensive lineman Carlo Kemp and kicker Quinn Nordin) signing free agent contracts.

Do you have a question pertaining to the aforementioned topics or anything involving Michigan athletics? The entire staff of TheWolverine.com is currently on hand to answer them on this "Ask Anything Thursday."

Subscribers can be a part of the discussion BY CLICKING HERE.

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Is Skilled DeVante' Jones A Missing Piece?

RELATED: Mike Smith's Advice For New Michigan Guards DeVante' Jones, Frankie Collins

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard is 48 years old. (AP Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9jaGF0LWRldmFudGUtam9uZXMtdHJhbnNmZXItdG8tdS1tLTIw MjEtZm9vdGJhbGwtZXhwZWN0YXRpb25zLWFuZC1tb3JlIgogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pY2hp Z2FuLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGY2hhdC1kZXZhbnRlLWpvbmVzLXRy YW5zZmVyLXRvLXUtbS0yMDIxLWZvb3RiYWxsLWV4cGVjdGF0aW9ucy1hbmQt bW9yZSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTE0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4K PC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==