The Michigan Wolverines' basketball program received plenty of big news over the past week, with sophomore guard Franz Wagner announcing his departure to the NBA and Coastal Carolina junior guard DeVante' Jones declaring his transfer to Ann Arbor.

Jim Harbaugh's football crew, meanwhile, experienced yet under successful NFL Draft with eight players getting selected, and three others (tight end Nick Eubanks, defensive lineman Carlo Kemp and kicker Quinn Nordin) signing free agent contracts.

Do you have a question pertaining to the aforementioned topics or anything involving Michigan athletics? The entire staff of TheWolverine.com is currently on hand to answer them on this "Ask Anything Thursday."

Subscribers can be a part of the discussion BY CLICKING HERE.