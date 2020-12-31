CHAT: Harbaugh's Contract, Assistant Hirings, Howard's 7-0 Start And More
Most of the focus surrounding the Michigan Wolverines' football program involves head coach Jim Harbaugh and his unresolved contract situation, and where Athletic Director Warde Manuel will go from here.
Do you have any questions about the U-M head man and his future, and whether or not he'll remain in Ann Arbor to coach the excellent recruiting class he just signed? You're in luck, because the entire staff of TheWolverine is currently on hand to answer ALL of your questions on this "Ask Anything Thursday."
The hot start head basketball coach Juwan Howard's club is off to is being discussed as well.
Be a part of the discussion by clicking HERE.
