Tomorrow’s game at Maryland will serve as a homecoming of sorts for a pair of the Michigan Wolverines’ basketball freshman players, in center Hunter Dickinson and forward Terrance Williams. The two played AAU ball together in the DMV area in high school before signing with the Maize and Blue as four-star prospects. Despite the close proximity to College Park and the University of Maryland, Terrapin head coach Mark Turgeon never pursued either player heavily.

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman forward Terrance Williams is averaging 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. (Per Kjeldsen)

“Maryland had eyes on me since I was freshman, but didn’t take me seriously enough throughout my high school career,” Williams revealed to the media during a recent Zoom call. “I had an offer but after I received it, there was no contact. “I would’ve considered it, but it didn’t go well like that. [Michigan head coach] Juwan [Howard] showed love as soon as I decommitted — he was the first to call me. Hunter committed and I knew then I had to go with my big fella, especially since Juwan and the staff showed serious interest in me. “I’ll continue to play my role [Thursday night] and I’ll make the most of however many minutes I get.” Despite only averaging 9.4 minutes per game, Williams has executed his role beautifully so far this season. He has consistently provided a spark off the bench for the Maize and Blue, and is averaging an impressive 2.9 boards per game (when considering how few minutes he’s receiving), thanks in large part to his 6-7 height and endless motor. Some players sulk and pout when they don’t start or aren’t receiving a significant amount of minutes, but that hasn’t been the case with Williams. The Clinton, Md., native has fit into the Michigan culture beautifully, and understands U-M athletes are expected to play for the name on the front of their jerseys and not the back. “You can’t get into yourself, and you have to be team-oriented,” Williams stressed, when asked about coming off the bench. “[Senior guard] Chaundee [Brown] and I know our roles; we can’t go in and not do something that’s not a part of our roles.