 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Michigan Basketball's Tourney Run, Football's Spring Practices, More
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-25 12:29:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

CHAT: Michigan Basketball's Tourney Run, Football's Spring Practices, More

The Wolverine Staff
TheWolverine.com

The staff of TheWolverine.com is on hand to answer questions from subscribers about Michigan Wolverines basketball's tournament run, football's spring practices and more.

CLICK HERE to join the discussion.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Brandon Johns Preview Sweet 16 Matchup With FSU

RELATED: Best And Worst From Michigan's Opening Weekend Of The NCAA Tournament

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard has led U-M to its fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance.
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard has led U-M to its fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}