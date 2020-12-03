 The staff at TheWolverine answers all your questions pertaining to the rest of the Michigan Wolverines' football season
CHAT: U-M's Cancellation Against Maryland, The Rest Of The Season & More

Do you have a question pertaining to the Michigan Wolverines' football team and the cancellation of this weekend's Maryland game, as well as the fate of the rest of the season in general?

You're in luck, because the entire staff of TheWolverine is on hand to answer your most pressing questions in this "Ask Anything Thursday."

Subscribers can be a part of the discussion by clicking HERE, as we'll also be fielding inquiries surrounding Jim Harbaugh and his future, Juwan Howard's basketball crew and their outlook moving forward, and more.

Michigan Wolverines football
Michigan Wolverines football holds a 2-4 record this season. (Lon Horwedel)

