Player Of The Game: Isaiah Livers

Senior forward Isaiah Livers hasn't been flashy through three games, but he's been effective. That was certainly the case tonight. He scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 1-of-2 from long range, while adding three rebounds and two assists. His mid-range game was on full display, showing he can take defenders off the bounce and create his own shot. Livers has often been better off of residual action throughout his career, but he is beginning to be able to take matters into his own hands at times — while picking his spots and not forcing the issue — which is a big plus for the Wolverines.

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers scored a game-high 21 points. (AP Images)

It's not a matter of if, but when Hunter Dickinson becomes a starter