 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Five Takeaways: Michigan Basketball Pulls Away To Beat Ball State
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-02 20:27:19 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Fab Five Takeaways: Michigan Basketball Pulls Away To Beat Ball State

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines basketball (3-0) took down Ball State (0-2) Wednesday night at Crisler Center.

Here are our five biggest takeaways from the game.

Player Of The Game: Isaiah Livers

Senior forward Isaiah Livers hasn't been flashy through three games, but he's been effective. That was certainly the case tonight. He scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 1-of-2 from long range, while adding three rebounds and two assists.

His mid-range game was on full display, showing he can take defenders off the bounce and create his own shot. Livers has often been better off of residual action throughout his career, but he is beginning to be able to take matters into his own hands at times — while picking his spots and not forcing the issue — which is a big plus for the Wolverines.

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers scored a game-high 21 points.
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers scored a game-high 21 points. (AP Images)

It's not a matter of if, but when Hunter Dickinson becomes a starter

Freshman center Hunter Dickinson will be the Wolverines' starting big man at some point — it's inevitable — and it wouldn't surprise if that's next game against Central Florida.

Dickinson notched his first career double-double in his third career game — with many more surely to come before his career in the Maize and Blue is over — with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, 11 rebounds and one block. He also played at a very high level on defense, with his presence down low changing plenty of Cardinals' shots.

He's clearly the best option at the five spot, and with only two games remaining before Big Ten play, head coach Juwan Howard and Co. can't afford to not start him much longer.

This one wasn't over at half

{{ article.author_name }}