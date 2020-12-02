 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard, Players Recap Win Over Ball State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-02 20:46:35 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players Recap Win Over Ball State

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, freshman center Hunter Dickinson and senior forward Isaiah Livers recap their win over Ball State.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Five Takeaways: Michigan Pulls Away From Ball State

RELATED: Instant Recap: Michigan Beats Ball State, 84-65

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard has his team off to a 3-0 start.
Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard has his team off to a 3-0 start. (AP Images)

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson

Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}