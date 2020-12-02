Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players Recap Win Over Ball State
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, freshman center Hunter Dickinson and senior forward Isaiah Livers recap their win over Ball State.
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson
Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers
