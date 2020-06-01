New Michigan Wolverines basketball and former Wake Forest guard Chaundee Brown made a significant leap from his freshman to sophomore year with the Demon Deacons, averaging 7.6 points and three boards per game in the former and 11.9 points and five rebounds in the latter.

Yet another jump was expected during Brown’s junior season of 2019-20, but the Orlando, Fla., native’s scoring numbers remained nearly identical, increasing by just two tenths of a point from 11.9 to 12.1 (though his rebounding numbers skyrocketed from five to 6.5).