Chaundee Brown Was On The Verge Of Becoming An 'All-ACC Type Of Player'
New Michigan Wolverines basketball and former Wake Forest guard Chaundee Brown made a significant leap from his freshman to sophomore year with the Demon Deacons, averaging 7.6 points and three boards per game in the former and 11.9 points and five rebounds in the latter.
Yet another jump was expected during Brown’s junior season of 2019-20, but the Orlando, Fla., native’s scoring numbers remained nearly identical, increasing by just two tenths of a point from 11.9 to 12.1 (though his rebounding numbers skyrocketed from five to 6.5).
Winston-Salem Journal writer Conor O’Neill covered Brown during each of his three seasons with the Demon Deacons, and provided a logical explanation to TheWolverine as to why the 6-5 guard’s junior campaign didn’t necessarily progress at the rate many expected.
“The numbers say he played in 23 of Wake Forest’s 31 games last year, but I’ve been telling people he was probably at or close to full speed for only about 15 of those games,” O’Neill revealed.
“He suffered a torn calf muscle in January that costed him seven games, and he came back from it after missing pretty much all of January and wasn’t the same guy during his first three or four outings back.
“Brown was a shell of himself and was only out there to fill a void, and wasn’t the same explosive athlete that he usually was.”
