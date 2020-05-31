The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 31
Tweets of the day
In 1991, this Goal Line Stand lasted only for one play, but the Michigan Defense stood up to #1-ranked FSU and denied the Seminoles thanks to team defense & a great hit by @ErickAnderson37— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) May 30, 2020
Enjoy & GO BLUE!! pic.twitter.com/gKV9duyL2h
One year ago today, @JuwanHoward cried tears of joy as he was introduced as @umichbball's newest Head Coach pic.twitter.com/1Kutby0sYw— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) May 30, 2020
Who is the best college basketball player to ever wear No. 5? pic.twitter.com/oj4BiUJAWa— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) May 30, 2020
These schools love a good rivalry win 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cR2CPyBba9— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 30, 2020
Excited to announce that I’ve received and offer from The University of Michigan #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/g1nslk5NXf— Fletcher Loyer (@FletcherLoyer) May 30, 2020
May 30, 2020
Another #BlueCrew #STATurday , now shifting back to the batter's box.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 30, 2020
Our dude @blommy11 crushed it this year#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pY7f1Fag5D
Can you spot all 7️⃣ differences? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/7agE1U1CFQ— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) May 30, 2020
Last call. I'll be looking over resumes this weekend. https://t.co/1UpZl8pwzq— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 30, 2020
Honored to receive an Offer from the University of Michigan!🔵🔶️#gowolverines🏈 pic.twitter.com/573WP1PyFu— Abdul Carter (@ab22j) May 30, 2020
OTD in 2008 @umichhockey Baseball Tarp Crew members put on a show for the fans during a rain delay at the NCAA Baseball Regional at Ray Fisher Stadium. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NNERMIIavz— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) May 30, 2020
Home improvement products and professionals are currently in high demand. A @MichiganRoss prof says that stay-home orders have led many many people to work on projects around the https://t.co/tW4GoAnG1W more via: @freep https://t.co/XCDg41MlyP pic.twitter.com/LXLtX5rIdI— University of Michigan (@UMich) May 30, 2020
OTD in 2009 @umichtrack had two event winners at the NCAA Mideast Regional in Louisville, KY. Adam Harris and Tiffany Ofili crossed the finish line first for the Wolverines. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/a57K3UBDRJ— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) May 30, 2020
ATTENTION: This account will go away on Twitter as we are moving those resources to @UMichAthletics.— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) May 30, 2020
Please be sure to follow @UMichAthletics and let us know if you have any questions re: your ticket needs.
Hours: 8:30 AM - 5 PM
Phone: 734-764-0247
Email: mtickets@umich.edu
May 30, 2020
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M Offers 2022 in-Stater Fletcher Loyer
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Football's Defensive 'All-Decommit Team' of the Last Decade
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With Junior Colson
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: More Recruiting Scoop on Rivals250 OLB Dallas Turner
• Trevor Woods, Maize N Brew: Harbaugh's NFL Lockout Experience Could be Beneficial for Michigan
