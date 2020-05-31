 One year ago on yesterday's date, the Michigan Wolverines' basketball program announced Juwan Howard as its head coach.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-31 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 31

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"One year ago today, @JuwanHoward cried tears of joy as he was introduced as @umichbball's newest Head Coach."
— The FOX College Hoops Twitter account
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M Offers 2022 in-Stater Fletcher Loyer

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Football's Defensive 'All-Decommit Team' of the Last Decade

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With Junior Colson

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: More Recruiting Scoop on Rivals250 OLB Dallas Turner

• Trevor Woods, Maize N Brew: Harbaugh's NFL Lockout Experience Could be Beneficial for Michigan

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}