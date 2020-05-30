"Isaiah has told me and others, if it’s [the NBA] not for him this year, he always has a beautiful opportunity that he enjoys coming back and he knows, at the end of the day, it’ll be a win-win for him to come back, because we’re going to do whatever we can to help him get ready and be the best version of himself as a student-athlete at the University of Michigan.”

— Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, discussing junior forward Isaiah Livers' impending NBA decision