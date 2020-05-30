The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 30
Tweets of the day
There's a lot to discuss when it comes to @umichbball. @BTNRickPizzo asks @JuwanHoward about Isaiah Livers' future, the PG position post-Zavier and the much-anticipated Kentucky series. pic.twitter.com/mM5Hlx2lPK— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 29, 2020
Much love to @DerrickWalton10 and @zirvin21 💯@NStauskas11, @SpikeAlbrecht and @JohnBeilein praised members of those fun @umichbball teams during their B1G Video Recall.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 29, 2020
Full video ➡️ https://t.co/bQKtQip9fR pic.twitter.com/Fy7EglLyPM
Jay Harbaugh on Michigan’s kick returners: “We love Giles back there. I think everyone does. ... Expecting a huge year from him.”— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) May 29, 2020
Also mentions Ronnie Bell, Mike Sainrisril, Andre Seldon, Mike Barrett and Blake Corum, among others.
Jay Harbaugh on Michigan’s kicking game: “I think we have the best two kickers and the best two punters in the country.”— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) May 29, 2020
Let The Numbers Do The Math For You! 〽️ Development is Proven! #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/wnuOzsqM9J— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) May 29, 2020
May 30, 2020 – Happy Birthday Michigan Wolverine Football! - https://t.co/m2m2orES2r pic.twitter.com/LcIGJspLmD— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) May 30, 2020
Big s/o to new Michigan commit @JuniorColson for joining this week's @TheWolverineMag podcast! Look for it tomorrow. #GoBlue— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 30, 2020
The Rivals Wide Receiver Transfer Rankings are now live and Michigan turned Texas WR Tarik Black comes in high on the list.— Rivals (@Rivals) May 29, 2020
See the full rankings here: https://t.co/tos0eyC1iD pic.twitter.com/0vWT4Mb3uh
“Practice like you've never won, perform like you've never lost." ~Unknown— Ron Bellamy (@19Bellamy) May 29, 2020
💯 percent agree on 67 and 62!#ProBlue #GoBlue〽️ https://t.co/m5vGrINeR8— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) May 29, 2020
Zach Werenski talks about facing off against former teammate and Wolverine Zach Hyman in the @NHL Playoffs as Columbus is set to play Toronto#ProBlue #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/9085XREvfS— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) May 29, 2020
𝘼𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙢𝙮 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙞𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙠 𝙤𝙛 𝙟𝙪𝙡𝙮 .💛— 🪐. (@jamaribuddin) May 29, 2020
OTD in 2003 We asked @umichathletics Student-Athletes "which other Coach would you like to play for and why?" #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xtPgdwmPTi— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) May 29, 2020
OTD in 2009 @umichmgolf beat USC in the Quarterfinals of Match Play at the NCAA Tournament in Toledo. The Wolverine lost to eventual NCAA Champion Texas A&M in the Semifinals. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SJTgffpw0o— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 29, 2020
OTD in 2009 @umichmgolf beat USC in the Quarterfinals of Match Play at the NCAA Tournament in Toledo. The Wolverine lost to eventual NCAA Champion Texas A&M in the Semifinals. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/LhlZanx3S0— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) May 29, 2020
AGTG‼️ Extremely blessed to announce I’ve received an offer from the University of Michigan #GoBlue @4Warinner pic.twitter.com/lDKLQCJ1Tv— Antonio Tripp Jr (@AntTripp71) May 29, 2020
U-M has increased access to @LinkedIn Learning, allowing @UMichStudents and temporary employees access to the more than 15,000 video tutorials and training and professional development resources. #URecord https://t.co/scR2l2lI2X pic.twitter.com/RI3d9J8J73— University of Michigan (@UMich) May 29, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Juwan Howard Talks Livers' Decision, Replacing Zavier Simpson
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Jay Harbaugh Identifies Potential Return men
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Jay Harbaugh Wants More 'Home Runs' From his Backs
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Who's Next? A Look at Five Michigan Commitment Candidates
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Ranking the Contenders: Garrett Dellinger
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook