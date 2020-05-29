Redshirt sophomore linebacker Michael Barrett catches the ball extremely well, Harbaugh added, while freshmen Blake Corum and Andre Seldon will also get a look.

"In the punt return scheme, not having Donovan will be a new thing for them. Getting live reps for Bell and Sainrisitil in the past was big for both guys," Harbaugh said. "That’s something [sophomore] Giles [Jackson] can do as well, which is exciting.

Junior Ronnie Bell and sophomore Mike Sainristil have both seen action in live game punt return situations, and they'll be in the mix.

Michigan lost receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the NFL and will need someone to replace him in the punt return game. Special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh has a number of possibilities in mind, including a few who have some experience.

"That’s not even including the [freshmen we haven't seen], the Roman Wilsons and AJ Hennings of the world who we're still not sure yet," Harbaugh said.: "But those guys are electric. I’m confident they’ll at least be able to compete and push those guys.



"If they get to the point where they can catch the ball with confidence at some point in the year, those guys could be legit dudes, as well."

At kick return, Jackson returns after a frosh season in which he ran 24 kicks back for 622 yards and a score, an impressive 25.9 yard per return. His 97-yarder to open the game at Maryland set the tone in a Michigan rout.

But the Wolverines need someone capable back there with him, and there are plenty of options.



"It’s a really strong group,” Harbaugh said. “I would say overall it might be the best we’ve had just in terms of depth ... guys we feel like hey, this guy could be an option. In the past we’ve kind of had older guys that we took it off their plate or guys were real young and inexperienced. We have a nice balance now.

"For kickoff returns, we love Giles back there. I think everybody does. He's crazy fast, super talented, and he even left some yards out there last year I think this year going to be able to take advantage of, just continuing to be able to improve the way he understands our system, seeing the blocking scheme develop. We're expecting a huge year from him.”

There’s a large group who will compete with him and/or complement him as blockers, Harbaugh added. If and when teams kick away from Jackson, several others will have an opportunity to return, and all are more than capable.

“Ronnie Bell, he’s done it before. Mike Sainristil, Blake Corum, Andre Seldon. Mike Barrett’s been back there and does a great job as an off returner ... does a tremendous job blocking," he said. "It’s a deep group. Daxton Hill’s been back there … Chris Evans.

“We feel great about the quality of guys back there, which is really necessary because as soon as a returner really becomes a big play threat, that’s when you see all of a sudden that guy doesn’t get the ball so much anymore. It’s important to have somebody else back there who is a legit big play threat."

They'll have more than enough to choose from based on Harbaugh's assessment.