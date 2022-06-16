Clemson officially announces Erik Bakich as new head coach

Via their Twitter account Clemson Baseball has announced the hire of Erik Bakich as their new head coach.

Maize and Blue Review's Senior Editor Brandon Justice (Follow @BrandonJustice_) broke the news of the now former Michigan head coach heading to Clemson on Tuesday night.

Bakich was named head coach of Michigan in 2012. He will be remembered for his 2019 coach of the year season where he led Michigan to the College World Series before losing in the final to Vanderbilt.

Michigan now begins its coaching search for a new baseball coach. The early list of candidates is led by former Michigan and current Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter.

