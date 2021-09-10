Under The Lights: Previewing Big Games For Michigan Commits
The teams of 14 of Michigan Wolverines football's 2022 commits either were in action or will take the field this weekend.
Here is a preview of this weekend's games for the Maize and Blue's pledges:
RELATED: Wolverine TV: What A Michigan Win Over Washington Would Mean For Recruiting
RELATED: Michigan OL Commit Connor Jones On Upcoming Visit, Enrolling Early, More
Highlighting Three Michigan Wolverines Football Commits
1. OLB Micah Pollard, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail
Bartram Trail (2-0) will look to keep its perfect season alive in the early going against Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln, which is 1-1 but has scored an average of 37.5 points per game, meaning Pollard and the defense will have their hands full.
Pollard posted six tackles, including three behind the line of scrimmage in a 12-6 victory over Miami (Fla.) Columbus last week, and he's hoping to keep the momentum rolling Friday night.
2. WR Tay'Shawn Trent, Harper Woods (Mich.) High
Trent had a productive game last week, which included a touchdown grab in a 58-27 win over Pinckney (Mich.) High. Friday evening, he and 2-0 Harper Woods will face off with perennial power Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's, which also owns a 2-0 record.
St. Mary's has a stout defense that has allowed a combined 31 points (16 and 15 in two games, respectively), meaning Trent and Co. will have to be executing at a high level to put points on the board.
3. RB CJ Stokes, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School
Stokes enjoyed a big game last week, when he rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown in a 35-7 triumph over Charleston (S.C.) Porter Guard. He has 268 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in two contests.
Friday night, the Skyhawks will take on 0-2 Charlotte Country Day School, which has allowed 28 and 33 points in its two games, respectively. Look for Stokes to potentially post some big-time numbers once again.
Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits
QB Jayden Denegal, Apple Valley (Calif.) High — at Victorville (Calif.) Victor Valley Sept. 9 (W, 27-14)
DE Kevonté Henry, Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger — at Long Beach (Calif.) Poly Sept. 9 (L, 35-21)
TE Colston Loveland, Gooding (Idaho) High — at Mountain Home (Idaho) High Sept. 9 (W, 48-13)
LB Aaron Alexander, Belleville (Mich.) High — at Livonia (Mich.) Churchill Sept. 10
DE Mario Eugenio, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither — vs. Seffner (Fla.) Armwood Sept. 10
DB Will Johnson, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South — vs. Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson Sept. 10
OL Connor Jones, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge — vs. Monument (Colo.) Lewis-Palmer Sept. 10
DB Kody Jones, Germantown (Tenn.) High — vs. Memphis (Tenn.) Hillcrest Sept. 10
TE Marlin Klein, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee — vs. Asheville (N.C.) A.C. Reynolds Sept. 10
WR Tyler Morris, LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy — at Chicago Marist Sept. 10
LB Micah Pollard, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail — vs. Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Sept. 10
CB Myles Pollard, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood — vs. Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy Sept. 10
RB CJ Stokes, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School – vs. Charleston (N.C.) Country Day School Sept. 10
WR Tay'Shawn Trent, Harper Woods (Mich.) High — at Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's Sept. 10
Notes
• Morris and Myles Pollard have yet to play this season. Morris is dealing with a torn ACL he suffered back in the spring, while Pollard continues to sit with a minor ailment.
• Johnson missed last week's contest with sickness, but he will play Friday night after being cleared this week.
---
