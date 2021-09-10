Under The Lights: Previewing Big Games For Michigan Commits

The teams of 14 of Michigan Wolverines football's 2022 commits either were in action or will take the field this weekend. Here is a preview of this weekend's games for the Maize and Blue's pledges: RELATED: Wolverine TV: What A Michigan Win Over Washington Would Mean For Recruiting RELATED: Michigan OL Commit Connor Jones On Upcoming Visit, Enrolling Early, More

Michigan Wolverines football commit Micah Pollard notched three tackles for loss last week. (Micah Pollard)

Highlighting Three Michigan Wolverines Football Commits

1. OLB Micah Pollard, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail Bartram Trail (2-0) will look to keep its perfect season alive in the early going against Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln, which is 1-1 but has scored an average of 37.5 points per game, meaning Pollard and the defense will have their hands full. Pollard posted six tackles, including three behind the line of scrimmage in a 12-6 victory over Miami (Fla.) Columbus last week, and he's hoping to keep the momentum rolling Friday night.

2. WR Tay'Shawn Trent, Harper Woods (Mich.) High Trent had a productive game last week, which included a touchdown grab in a 58-27 win over Pinckney (Mich.) High. Friday evening, he and 2-0 Harper Woods will face off with perennial power Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's, which also owns a 2-0 record. St. Mary's has a stout defense that has allowed a combined 31 points (16 and 15 in two games, respectively), meaning Trent and Co. will have to be executing at a high level to put points on the board.

3. RB CJ Stokes, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School Stokes enjoyed a big game last week, when he rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown in a 35-7 triumph over Charleston (S.C.) Porter Guard. He has 268 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in two contests. Friday night, the Skyhawks will take on 0-2 Charlotte Country Day School, which has allowed 28 and 33 points in its two games, respectively. Look for Stokes to potentially post some big-time numbers once again.

Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits