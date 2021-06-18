Coach's Take: Breaking Down Four-Star Michigan PG Commit Dug McDaniel

Late Thursday night, without an extravagant graphic or video, Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI four-star point guard Dug McDaniel pledged to Michigan while on his official visit in Ann Arbor, becoming the Wolverines' first commitment in the class of 2022. The No. 75 player and 19th-best point guard in the class according to Rivals.com, McDaniel chose the Wolverines over Florida, LSU, VCU and a slew of other programs. There were a number of factors that went into McDaniel's decision to choose the Maize and Blue, but two of the primary components were familiarity with the coaching staff and players, and how he sees himself fitting into Michigan's system. RELATED: Four-Star PG Dug McDaniel Commits To Michigan Basketball RELATED: Five-Star Big Man Dereck Lively Talks Michigan, Juwan Howard

Michigan Wolverines basketball commit Dug McDaniel plays for Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit. (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

McDaniel plays AAU ball on the Nike EYBL circuit with the prestigious Team Takeover, the same organization that produced current Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson and freshman forward Terrance Williams II. McDaniel saw Dickinson turn into a second-team All-American this past season, while Williams contributed as a role player. "It was definitely on the ‘pros’ side of his checklist of pros and cons of Michigan," said Team Takeover coach Doug Martin. "Having somebody there that understands you, and you go about things very similar — you have very similar taste, very similar outlook on things. And, those guys being successful also lends itself to helping you get to where you want to get to in that regard, as well.

"I personally think it has a good amount to do with him picking Michigan. Having two guys that he’s competed against and two guys that he’s fought with for Takeover." McDaniel also grew up playing on the camp circuit with and against Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 2022 four-star shooting guard Jett Howard, the son of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, who is expected to join the Wolverines' 2022 class at some point as well. Michigan is on the heels of a successful season in which it won the outright Big Ten regular-season title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight. McDaniel was watching the Maize and Blue closely, and is optimistic he will fit right in with the culture and on-court style Michigan possesses. "You see the success that Juwan has — and I don’t know Mike Smith at all and nothing against him — but you take a kid that went to Columbia and won a handful of games while he was at Columbia, and he goes to Michigan, and you’re looking like, ‘How did Columbia get this kid?’