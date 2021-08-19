Ron Bellamy has been reporting to Schembechler Hall — Michigan football's team headquarters — daily since January, but the former Wolverine wideout and first-year safeties coach still gets chills every time he walks through the building, he said Thursday, 16 days until the Maize and Blue's season opener against Western Michigan. "I think about my freshman year, the first time walking into this building from Louisiana," Bellamy said. "It means something. It’s a special place." Bellamy, who was the head coach at West Bloomfield (Mich.) High for 11 seasons prior to joining head coach Jim Harbaugh's staff, quipped that there are some mixed emotions when he's back in The Big House, where the squad held a Wednesday night scrimmage. "I was joking yesterday, there are two ways you feel," Bellamy explained. "One, when you run through that tunnel, you get the goosebumps getting ready to touch the banner. The second one is, you just think about the [former U-M strength coach] Mike Gittleson days of running that stadium." RELATED: Michigan Football ITF EXTRA: Wednesday Scrimmage, Practice Notes RELATED: Ron Bellamy: Michigan Football's Defense 'Has Answers To Problems'

Michigan Wolverines safeties coach Ron Bellamy sent three players to play for head coach Jim Harbaugh while the former was at West Bloomfield (Mich.) High. (EJ Holland)

After being hired ahead of the 2015 season, Harbaugh said the Michigan job "exceeds being personal," for him. Bellamy — and new running backs coach Mike Hart, for that matter — feel the same way. All three in that former player trio have been a part of Big Ten championship-winning teams in Ann Arbor, and not only know what it takes to win at a high level, but know how to win at a high level at Michigan. Some of Michigan's struggles over the last decade-plus pained Bellamy to watch from just up the road, roughly 35 miles away. "There have been highs and lows and you’re just kind of kicking yourself like, man, I wish I was there to help make a difference," Bellamy said. That's why, for Bellamy, it was a matter of not 'if' but 'when' he returned to the college game as a coach, he said. The stars aligned and allowed him to jump right to his alma mater. "During COVID, I had a lot of opportunities to talk to head coaches. When you have some good players, you deal with a lot of head coaches at various universities," he said. "I remember [Alabama head coach] Nick Saban reached out to me and he asked, ‘When are you going to make that transition from high school to college?’ From there, my wife and I talked about it and prayed on it. "Coach Harbaugh reached out, along with a couple other college coaches, and we said, 'Now or never.' We’re fortunate the opportunity presented itself here."

