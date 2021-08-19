Ron Bellamy: Michigan Football's Defense 'Has Answers To Problems'

The latter, of course, is something Michigan has lacked over the last several years. While former coordinator Don Brown 's groups posted gaudy numbers most of his years in Ann Arbor, they were exposed all too often against high-level offenses.

Tidbits — like the fact that the front will be 'multiple' with a 3-4 base and more zone coverage will be used — have been revealed, but the public hasn't seen it in action yet. New safeties coach Ron Bellamy , a former Michigan and NFL wide receiver, loves not only the problems the unit will pose to opposing offenses, but the solutions it has for its own problems.

Michigan Wolverines football is just over two weeks away from unveiling what its new defensive system under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald looks like.

"I use the word vision a lot, because every coach has a vision of what they want things to look like. The coaches and players, we’ve all bought in, and we want to execute that vision."

"There are answers. There are answers for problems, and in order to have answers for problems, you’ve got to have some smart kids back there — and we’re fortunate enough to have those kids," Bellamy said. "Coach Macdonald, he’s a bright guy; he’s sharp. The kids love him.

In order to ensure Michigan isn't one-dimensional and can adjust to what other offenses are doing, Macdonald has said the new scheme will look different on a week-to-week basis.

Bellamy admitted he's fortunate that he inherited one of the team's top position groups. Fifth-year senior Brad Hawkins has started 17 games on the back end, while sophomore Daxton Hill has began nine contests. There's depth, too, and it's progressing.

"The thing I love about the guys is that they’re students of the game. They prepare; they’re diligent in everything that they do," Bellamy said. "When you have Brad … Brad and I came into Michigan the same year. Having the experience in our group, having the leader in our group, and then obviously having Dax back there, it helps my transition, making the transition from high school to college.

"Those guys have been awesome. A guy like [second-year freshman] R.J. Moten, who has come into his own, and [second-year freshman] Jordan Morant, and [second-year freshman] Makari [Paige]. It’s a good group — high character kids that their approach, they bring it every day."

Hill, specifically, provides a lot to a coaching staff. He'll move around from safety to nickel to corner, and offenses will have to account for where he is on a given snap. He's got more responsibility than the others in the position group, and for good reason, Bellamy said.

"He’s versatile. You’d be a fool not to take his skill set and just watch him do special things with it," Bellamy explained. "A lot is put on his plate, and he’s a kid that wants that. He has some high goals for himself individually, and in order for him to reach some of those goals, he has to expand his game. He’s risen to that challenge."

Bellamy is working hand in hand with defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, who joined the staff after spring ball, following the departure of Mo Linguist, who took the head coaching job at Buffalo.

The two have long had a relationship, and the operation on the back end of the defense has been seamless.

"For us, bringing in a new defensive scheme, we like to meet together, more often than not — just so we all speak the same language, especially with Coach Clink coming in after spring ball," Bellamy said "It’s been great, just for the safeties to hear what the corners and nickels are doing. He and I have worked well together. We’ve had a long-lasting relationship. When he recruited West Bloomfield … I’ve known Coach Clink for over a decade. He and I work really well together."