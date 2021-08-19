 Michigan Wolverines Football: Mike Hart, Ron Bellamy On Being Back At Michigan, More
Wolverine TV: Mike Hart, Ron Bellamy Discuss Being Back At Michigan, More

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football running backs coach Mike Hart and safeties coach Ron Bellamy — both former U-M players — joined the media Thursday afternoon, and discussed their position groups, what it's like to be back in Ann Arbor and more.

Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content!

RELATED: Michigan Football ITF EXTRA: Wednesday Scrimmage, Practice Notes

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Camp's Top Receiver, More Standouts

Michigan Football Running Backs Coach Mike Hart

Michigan Football Safeties Coach Ron Bellamy

