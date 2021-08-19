Wolverine TV: Mike Hart, Ron Bellamy Discuss Being Back At Michigan, More
Michigan Wolverines football running backs coach Mike Hart and safeties coach Ron Bellamy — both former U-M players — joined the media Thursday afternoon, and discussed their position groups, what it's like to be back in Ann Arbor and more.
Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content!
RELATED: Michigan Football ITF EXTRA: Wednesday Scrimmage, Practice Notes
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Camp's Top Receiver, More Standouts
Michigan Football Running Backs Coach Mike Hart
Michigan Football Safeties Coach Ron Bellamy
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook