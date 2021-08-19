Wolverine TV: Mike Hart, Ron Bellamy Discuss Being Back At Michigan, More

Michigan Wolverines football running backs coach Mike Hart and safeties coach Ron Bellamy — both former U-M players — joined the media Thursday afternoon, and discussed their position groups, what it's like to be back in Ann Arbor and more.

Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content!

RELATED: Michigan Football ITF EXTRA: Wednesday Scrimmage, Practice Notes

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Camp's Top Receiver, More Standouts