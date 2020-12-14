 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan Commits Impress Over The Weekend
Commit Tracker: How Future Wolverines Performed Over The Weekend

Two Michigan Wolverines commits took to the gridiron over the weekend in high school football playoff action.

Here is a breakdown of how the pair of future Wolverines performed:

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines football cornerback commit Ja'Den McBurrows is one win away from a state title.
The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Jaydon Hood, cornerback pledge Ja'Den McBurrows and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas are one win away from hoisting a state championship trophy.

The duo of Michigan pledges took care of business in the state semifinal over the weekend, defeating Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale by a score of 37-14. In the stellar defensive performance overall, both players shined, with Hood notching nine tackles and making an interception, and McBurrows totaling four stops of his own.

Season Stats: Hood has 61 total tackles, one sack and one interception, while McBurrows has 29 tackles, seven passes defended and three interceptions.

Up Next: State Title Game — Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater 12/19

