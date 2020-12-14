Commit Tracker: How Future Wolverines Performed Over The Weekend
Two Michigan Wolverines commits took to the gridiron over the weekend in high school football playoff action.
Here is a breakdown of how the pair of future Wolverines performed:
The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Jaydon Hood, cornerback pledge Ja'Den McBurrows and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas are one win away from hoisting a state championship trophy.
The duo of Michigan pledges took care of business in the state semifinal over the weekend, defeating Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale by a score of 37-14. In the stellar defensive performance overall, both players shined, with Hood notching nine tackles and making an interception, and McBurrows totaling four stops of his own.
Season Stats: Hood has 61 total tackles, one sack and one interception, while McBurrows has 29 tackles, seven passes defended and three interceptions.
Up Next: State Title Game — Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater 12/19
Blessed to advance to the 7a State competition 🙌🏿🙏🏿 #STA #YouGoWeGo https://t.co/vYTd81C6rb— Jaydon hood (@JaydonHood_7) December 12, 2020
