Two Michigan Wolverines commits took to the gridiron over the weekend in high school football playoff action. Here is a breakdown of how the pair of future Wolverines performed:

Michigan Wolverines football cornerback commit Ja'Den McBurrows is one win away from a state title. (Rivals.com)