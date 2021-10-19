Commit Tracker: How Michigan Pledges Did Over The Weekend

High school football continues to roll along as we head into late October. Most of Michigan's 18 2022 commitments took the gridiron over the weekend for another spotlight of their talents. Here is a quick look at how those future Wolverines performed: RELATED: What Landing Damani Dent Means For Michigan Football

LB Aaron Alexander, Belleville (Mich.) High

The Skinny: Belleville blew out Livonia (Mich.) Franklin on Friday night by a score of 53-29. Alexander's team led 41-7 at halftime and never looked back. Up Next: vs. Hartland (Mich.) on Friday, Oct. 22

QB Jayden Denegal, Apple Valley (Calif.) High

The Skinny: Denegal led his team to a 51-0 win over Hesperia (Calif.) on Friday night. Apple Valley did not have statistics entered when this story was being written. Season Stats: 105-for-152 attempts, 1,415 yards, 21 touchdowns, 5 interceptions in seven games prior to Friday night. Up Next: at Oak Hills (Calif.) High on Friday, Oct. 22

DB Damani Dent, Terry Parker (Fla.) High

The Skinny: Michigan's newest commit had six total tackles and an interception return of 55 yards in Parker's 32-21 win over Ribault (Fla.) HS. Season Stats: 45 total tackles, three interceptions, four passes defended Up Next: vs. University Christian (Fla.) on Friday, Oct. 22

DT Mason Graham, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite

The Skinny: Graham and Servite HS stayed undefeated with a 53-0 victory over JSerra Catholic. His final stat line for the night was three total tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack. Season Stats: 38 total tackles (19 solo), 10 sacks Up Next: at Mater Dei (Calif.) on Saturday, Oct. 23

DT Kenneth Grant, Merrillville (Ind.) High

The Skinny: Merrillville stayed undefeated at 9-0 with a 40-0 win over Chesterton on Friday night. Defensive stats were not posted in the box score from his school. The Pirates now move onto the state playoffs. Season Stats: Grant had 21 solo tackes, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this year through the first eight games of the season. Up Next: vs. Crown Point (Ind.) on Friday, Oct. 22

DE Kevonté Henry, Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger

The Skinny: Henry had seven total tackles and three tackles for loss in a 51-0 win over Beverly Hills. Season Stats: 27 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery Up Next: vs. Inglewood (Calif.) on Friday, Oct. 22

DB Will Johnson, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South

The Skinny: Grosse Pointe South beat Warren Mott by a score of 42-0 on Friday night. Up Next: vs. Grosse Point (Mich.) North on Friday, Oct. 22

OL Connor Jones, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge

The Skinny: Palmer Ridge moved to 7-1 on the season with a 49-7 win over Air Academy. Jones helped his team rush for 249 yards on 24 attempts. Up Next: vs. Heritage (Colo.) on Friday, Oct. 22

DB Kody Jones, Germantown (Tenn.) High

The Skinny: Jones and his team were off this week. Up Next: vs. White Station (Tenn.) on Friday, Oct. 22

TE Marlin Klein, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee

The Skinny: Klein and Rabun Gap Nacoochee beat Charlotte Latin (N.C.) by a score of 38-3 on Friday night. Klein had two catches for 29 yards. Season Stats: 11 catches, 133 yards in seven games. Up Next: at Providence Day (N.C.) on Friday, Oct. 22

OT Alessandro Lorenzetti, Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee

The Skinny: Lorenzetti's team beat Deerfield Academy by a score of 41-13 on Saturday. Up Next: at Trinity Pauling (N.Y.) on Saturday, Oct. 23

TE Colston Loveland, Gooding (Idaho) High

The Skinny: Loveland had another big performance this week with five catches for 110 yards and a touchdown to go along with six carries for 25 yards. Season Stats: 44 catches, 733 yards, 15 total touchdowns (12 receiving) Up Next: at Kimberly (Idaho) HS on Friday, Oct. 22

WR Tyler Morris, LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy

The Skinny: Morris is out with an ACL injury. His squad earned a 42-28 win over Montini Catholic on Friday night. Up Next: vs. Benet Academy (Ill.) on Friday, Oct. 22

LB Micah Pollard, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail

The Skinny: Bartram Trail moved to 6-1 with a 16-13 win over Creekside HS over the weekend. Pollard had 2 total tackles and one tackle for loss. Up Next: at Oak Leaf (Fl.) HS on Friday, Oct. 22

CB Myles Pollard, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood

The Skinny: Pollard and his Ravenwood teammates were off this weekend. Up Next: vs. Pope John Paul II (Tenn.) on Friday, Oct. 22

LB Deuce Spurlock, Huntsville (Ala.) Madison Academy

The Skinny: Madison Academy beat New Hope (Ala.) on Friday night by a score of 37-7. Up Next: vs. St. John Paul II (Ala.) on Friday, Oct. 22

RB CJ Stokes, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School

The Skinny: Hammond remained undefeated with a 48-0 win over Augusta Christian on Friday night. Up Next: at Columbia Christian (S.C.) on Friday, Oct. 22

WR Tay'Shawn Trent, Harper Woods (Mich.) High