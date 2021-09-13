Commit Tracker: How Michigan Pledges Performed Over The Weekend
High school football is back in full swing. The teams of 14 of Michigan's 15 2022 commitments took the gridiron over the weekend.
Here is a breakdown of how those future Wolverines performed:
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Rivals250 OL Amir Herring Gives Michigan Visit High Marks
RELATED: Sunday Night Scoop: Michigan Makes Move With Notre Dame Commit
LB Aaron Alexander, Belleville (Mich.) High
The Skinny: His team (2-1), which had multiple players out with sickness, dropped its first regular-season game since the 2016 season, falling to Livonia (Mich.) Churchill over the weekend, 28-21.
Up Next: vs. Livonia (Mich.) Stevenson Sept. 17
QB Jayden Denegal, Apple Valley (Calif.) High
The Skinny: Denegal's squad has now won two-straight contests, after a smashing, 59-0 win over Victorville (Calif.) Victor Valley Thursday evening. Denegal completed 10 of 16 pass attempts for 166 yards and three touchdowns, while also notching a rushing score, and wdas named the Great American Rivalries MVP of the game.
Season Stats: Has racked up 644 passing yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions in four games, while also rushing for four scores.
Up Next: at Victorville (Calif.) Silverado Sept. 17
DE Mario Eugenio, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither
The Skinny: Was back in action after leaving the prior week's game with a lower body injury. He notched three tackles in a 22-10 loss to Seffner (Fla.) Armwood.
Season Stats: Registered three tackles in two games.
Up Next: vs. Largo (Fla.) High Sept. 17
DE Kevonté Henry, Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger
The Skinny: Leuzinger lost to Long Beach (Calif.) Poly by a final score of 35-21. In addition to his responsibilities on defense, he scored on a two-yard rush offensively.
Up Next: at La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat Sept. 17
DB Will Johnson, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South
The Skinny: After winning its first three games, Grosse Pointe South lost, 35-7, to Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson over the weekend. Johnson, who missed the prior week's contest with an illness, returned to action.
Season Stats: In one game in which stats were available, he has returned a punt for a touchdown, notched an interception and took a jet sweep 18 yards.
Up Next: at Romeo (Mich.) High Sept. 17
OL Connor Jones, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge
The Skinny: Helped his squad to a 49-0 victory over Monument (Colo.) Lewis-Palmer over the weekend. He and the offensive line opened up holes for running backs who averaged 10.5 yards per carry, totaled 263 yards and scored four rushing touchdowns.
Up Next: at Pueblo West (Colo.) High Sept. 17
DB Kody Jones, Germantown (Tenn.) High
The Skinny: His team won by forfeit against Memphis (Tenn.) Hillcrest.
Season Stats: In one game in which stats were made available, Jones notched 113 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Up Next: at Bartlett (Tenn.) High Sept. 17
TE Marlin Klein, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee
The Skinny: His team's game with Asheville (N.C.) A.C. Reynolds was canceled.
Season Stats: Klein has racked up 40 receiving yards on four receptions in three contests.
Up Next: at Arden (N.C.) Christ School Sept. 17
TE Colston Loveland, Gooding (Idaho) High
The Skinny: His team beat Mountain Home (Idaho) High, 48-13. He hauled in two touchdown receptions in the triumph.
Season Stats: Has made 16 catches for 256 yards and four touchdowns in three games.
Up Next: Bye week; at Declo (Idaho) High Sept. 24
WR Tyler Morris, LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy
The Skinny: Morris is out with an ACL injury. His squad fell to Chicago Marist, 28-14.
Up Next: at Niles (Ill.) Notre Dame Sept. 17
LB Micah Pollard, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail
The Skinny: Pollard posted six tackles, with one behind the line of scrimmage, in Bartram Trail's 37-31 loss to Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln.
Season Stats: Has 14 tackles, including five stops for loss, in three tilts.
Up Next: at Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin Sept. 17
CB Myles Pollard, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood
The Skinny: Missed the first three games of the season with an injury, but returned Friday night in a 35-14 win over Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy.
Up Next: at Brentwood (Tenn.) High Sept. 17
RB CJ Stokes, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School
The Skinny: Scored one rushing touchdown in his team's 23-7 win over Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day School.
Season Stats: Rushed for four touchdowns in three games.
Up Next: at Sumter (S.C.) Wilson Hall Sept. 17
WR Tay'Shawn Trent, Harper Woods (Mich.) High
The Skinny: Harper Woods lost to state power Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's, 28-14.
Up Next: vs. Pontiac (Mich.) Notre Dame Prep Sept. 17
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook