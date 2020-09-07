Five Michigan Wolverines commits, all in the class of 2021, were in action on Friday night, and had impressive performances as the high school football season begins to ramp up. Rivals100 Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood linebacker Junior Colson, Rivals.com's No. 87 overall player and No. 2 outside linebacker, did not play on Friday night due to a minor injury, but his team did improve to 3-0 on the season with a win over Franklin (Tenn.) High. He notched three tackles for loss in his season-opener, and followed that performance up with 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, a blocked punt and a 90-yard kick return touchdown in week two. RELATED: Complete List Of Michigan Wolverines Who Made Initial 53-Man NFL Rosters RELATED: Video, Analysis Of Rivals100 Michigan DB Target Myles Rowser

Michigan Wolverines football wideout commit Markus Allen continues to impress early in the high school season. (The Wolverine)

Michigan's two commits from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Rivals250 center Greg Crippen and Rivals100 quarterback J.J. McCarthy made their senior season debuts on Friday night against Venice (Fla.) High, and won 49-13 in a nationally televised game on ESPNU. McCarthy, the No. 30 player nationally and fifth-best pro-style signal-caller, per Rivals.com, was an efficient 23-of-37 for 333 yards and 5 touchdowns in his first contest as an Ascender. He was named the GEICO Player of the Game. Crippen, Rivals.com's No. 145 player in 2021 and No. 6 offensive guard, blocked for McCarthy and others, helping the IMG offense explode in a blowout win.

Friday night was the second game of the season for four-star wide receiver Markus Allen and three-star defensive back Rod Moore, both of which play for Clayton (Ohio) Northmont. Allen is the No. 44 wideout in 2021, while Moore is ranked as the No. 31 safety in the class, per Rivals.com. The Thunderbolts improved to 2-0 with a 20-6 triumph over Kettering (Ohio) Fairmont. Playing through a torn labrum, Allen made eight grabs for 87 yards and one score, after notching nine receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns in the season-opener a week prior.

Moore tallied 17 total tackles, while also playing offense, impressing and showing off his versatility with a 34-yard touchdown reception.

Michigan DB commit Rod Moore (@Rodmoorejr) just lined up at WR and did this



