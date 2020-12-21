Two Michigan Wolverines commits took to the gridiron over the weekend in high school football playoff action.

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Jaydon Hood, cornerback pledge Ja'Den McBurrows and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas capped off a special season by winning the state title game last Saturday night in Tallahassee, 31-21, over Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater, which was ranked No. 11 in the state by MaxPreps and had a 8-2 record coming in. St. Thomas Aquinas finished with an 8-1 mark for the year.

Defense was the name of the game for St. Thomas Aquinas, which means both Hood and McBurrows played major roles in the win. The unit forced five turnovers, including a forced fumble by Hood late in the first half, when he stripped Rivals100 Alabama wide receiver signee Christian Leary of the ball, giving the Raiders great field position and setting up a touchdown four plays later.

Just over a minute later, it was McBurrows coming up huge, with the ballhawk corner getting his hand on a pass and picking it off, before dashing 45 yards for a score of his own to give the Raiders a 21-7 lead late in the half.

Season Stats: Hood had 61 total tackles, one sack and one interception, while McBurrows has 29 tackles, seven passes defended and three interceptions in the eight games where stats were available.