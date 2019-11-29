While Ohio State has a significant advantage over the Michigan Wolverines' football team in most of the game's main offensive categories, the defensive statistics between the two are much more comparable. We've taken a look at where the two programs rank in the sport's most important statistics heading into The Game, along with our biggest takeaways surrounding each.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team and Ohio State engaged in a brawl in 2013 that resulted in three players being ejected (Royce Jenkins-Stone for Michigan, and Dontre Wilson and Marcus Hall for Ohio State). (AP Images)

Offensive Comparison Between Michigan and Ohio State Statistic Michigan Ohio State Yards per Game 69th (402.6) 6th (530.4) Rushing Yards per Game 76th (155) 4th (282) Passing Yards per Game 49th (247.5) 48th (248.3) Points per Game 35th (33.5) 1st (49.4) Turnovers Lost 66th (16) 20th (12) Tackles for Loss Allowed 13th (48) 54th (61) Sacks Allowed 52nd (20) 83rd (25) Third Down Conversion Percentage 61st (40.5%) 1st (58%) Red Zone Touchdown Percentage 60th (62.9%) 2nd (83.3%)

Takeaways • Ohio State has the edge in seven of the nine categories above, with tackles for loss allowed and sacks surrendered being the lone exceptions. OSU's offensive line has given up 25 sacks on the year, which ranks a dismal 83rd nationally (out of 130 teams). Michigan, on the flip side, has been outstanding at not allowing opponents to stop its rushers in the backfield, with its 48 TFLs allowed standing as the 13th fewest in the country. • OSU and U-M are nearly equal in their passing numbers, with the former throwing for 248.3 yards per game and the latter for 247.5. Ohio State sophomore quarterback Justin Fields has exceeded 224 passing yards only twice in a game this year, and has yet to attempt more than 25 passes in any contest. Michigan senior quarterback Shea Patterson, on the other hand, has averaged 375 passing yards and racked up nine TD passes over the last two weeks.

Defensive Comparison Between Michigan and Ohio State Statistic Michigan Ohio State Yards Allowed per Game 4th (267) 1st (217.4) Rushing Yards Allowed per Game 13th (105.9) 5th (91.1) Passing Yards Allowed per Game 4th (161.1) 1st (126.2) Points Allowed per Game 10th (16.2) 1st (10.5) Turnovers Forced 26th (19) 7th (23) Sacks 12th (35) 2nd (47) Tackles for Loss 54th (68) 2nd (102) Opponent Third Down Conversion Percentage 11th (29.3%) 6th (28%) Opponent red Zone Touchdown Percentage 92nd (65.3%) 5th (38.1%)