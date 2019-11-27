Michigan Wolverines senior quarterback Shea Patterson has been waiting for a long time to get another shot at Ohio State after last year's 62-39 drubbing in Columbus. "Not only myself, but there’s countless seniors in this class that have waited a whole 365 [days] to play in this game," Patterson said this week. "We’ll be ready for it." RELATED: Kwity Paye — 'It's A Different Kind Of Locked In' During Ohio State Week RELATED: Videos: Patterson, Paye & DPJ Talk Ohio State

Michigan Wolverines senior quarterback Shea Patterson has been waiting a long time for the opportunity he will get Saturday. (USA Today Sports Images)

Patterson may be understating it — he hasn't just been waiting 365 days for the shot he'll have come Saturday. It's been a lifetime in the making. "I grew up in Toledo, Ohio, until I was about 12 or 13 years old," Patterson explained. "There was a lot of Ohio State fans in that area. I just remember growing up, watching the game and always being around the rivalry. I was always one of the kids at school during that rivalry week to wear a Michigan shirt." Safe to say Patterson has understood the rivalry from a young age. He understands it even more now having played in it as the U-M quarterback. The motivation to get another shot at Ohio State played a big part in Patterson returning to U-M for another year instead of entering the NFL Draft. "It was a huge part of it," Patterson said. "I love playing for this team. I love playing for these coaches. I love my teammates and this university." In the waining moments of last year's debacle at Ohio Stadium, Patterson was already thinking of the moment that will come noon on Saturday. "I remember on the sideline when things got out of hand a little bit in the fourth quarter just kind of sitting there with Donovan [Peoples-Jones]," Patterson recalled. "Standing up, watching the remaining minutes of that game. I just remembering that we’re going to get another shot at them, at a different place." That different place would be Michigan Stadium, a place where Patterson has not lost a game as a Wolverine. He's 13-0 at the Big House and has the opportunity to finish with a perfect 14-0 mark in front of the home fans. "I love playing at home," Patterson said. "It was always a dream to play at the Big House. I used to come to games all the time with my dad when I was little. It’s a dream come true. "There’s no better way to go out than with a great team like Ohio State coming in. They’re the number one team in the country. It’s going to be an incredible challenge and it’s one we’re looking forward to."

Michigan Wolverines senior quarterback Shea Patterson is 13-0 at Michigan Stadium. (AP Images)