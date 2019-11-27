Shea Patterson Has Been Waiting For 'Another Shot' At OSU
Michigan Wolverines senior quarterback Shea Patterson has been waiting for a long time to get another shot at Ohio State after last year's 62-39 drubbing in Columbus.
"Not only myself, but there’s countless seniors in this class that have waited a whole 365 [days] to play in this game," Patterson said this week. "We’ll be ready for it."
Patterson may be understating it — he hasn't just been waiting 365 days for the shot he'll have come Saturday. It's been a lifetime in the making.
"I grew up in Toledo, Ohio, until I was about 12 or 13 years old," Patterson explained. "There was a lot of Ohio State fans in that area. I just remember growing up, watching the game and always being around the rivalry. I was always one of the kids at school during that rivalry week to wear a Michigan shirt."
Safe to say Patterson has understood the rivalry from a young age. He understands it even more now having played in it as the U-M quarterback. The motivation to get another shot at Ohio State played a big part in Patterson returning to U-M for another year instead of entering the NFL Draft.
"It was a huge part of it," Patterson said. "I love playing for this team. I love playing for these coaches. I love my teammates and this university."
In the waining moments of last year's debacle at Ohio Stadium, Patterson was already thinking of the moment that will come noon on Saturday.
"I remember on the sideline when things got out of hand a little bit in the fourth quarter just kind of sitting there with Donovan [Peoples-Jones]," Patterson recalled. "Standing up, watching the remaining minutes of that game. I just remembering that we’re going to get another shot at them, at a different place."
That different place would be Michigan Stadium, a place where Patterson has not lost a game as a Wolverine. He's 13-0 at the Big House and has the opportunity to finish with a perfect 14-0 mark in front of the home fans.
"I love playing at home," Patterson said. "It was always a dream to play at the Big House. I used to come to games all the time with my dad when I was little. It’s a dream come true.
"There’s no better way to go out than with a great team like Ohio State coming in. They’re the number one team in the country. It’s going to be an incredible challenge and it’s one we’re looking forward to."
Patterson said there is a different feeling around Schembechler Hall this time around.
"I think we're all clicking on all cylinders right now," Patterson said. "Not only on the defensive side of the ball, but I think the offensive production has been a lot more. I think we're playing up to the defense's level, as far as helping them out as much as they help us out every week."
Patterson believes that everything the Wolverines have experienced this season can be used as an advantage.
"We're battle tested," Patterson said.
"We’ve been through some stuff this year. I can’t sit here and tell you how it’s going to play out on Saturday but I can tell you that we’re going to give it everything we got."
U-M will need to be hitting on all cylinders on Saturday. Ohio State is an undefeated 11-0 and the College Football Playoff's No. 1 team heading into the final regular season game.
"I see a lot of athletes," Patterson said of the Buckeyes. "They’re a very good team, both offensively and defensively. They’re very well-coached. They’re fast. They have a great d-line. But, we have all of those things, as well."
Part of the challenge the Ohio State defense will pose is junior defensive end Chase Young who has 15.5 tackles for loss, including 14 sacks, on the season.
"He’s a game-changer," Patterson said of Young. "I feel like you got to pay attention to him every single snap. Sometimes, he’s capable of doing whatever he wants, so I have a lot of respect for him and what he’s done. We’ll have some stuff."
Patterson is playing his best football coming into the biggest game of the season. He has thrown for 750 yards and nine touchdowns in his last two outings. He says it's not just him that has raised his game as of late.
"I think collectively, not only myself, but everybody else, the confidence level is going way up there. I think, offensively, we’re clicking on all cylinders. I think that’s also a tribute to the defense, too, and I think we’re playing as a group.
"[The offensive line] has been awesome all year. At times throughout the season, it’s felt like seven-on-sevens. I have a lot of respect for those guys and a lot of credit goes to those guys because they’ve done a heck of a job all year."
A win over Ohio State would be the first since 2011 and would snap a seven-game win streak that the Buckeyes carry into this game. Beating Ohio State is a goal that U-M prepares to accomplish all year.
"For us, we take each game one week at a time," Patterson said". "We prepare all year for this game — whether it be in spring in scout periods, in the summer, bye week, whatever it may be. We slowly and silently prepare for them all year."
