The Michigan Wolverines have the college basketball world buzzing. After a 23-day layoff, the No. 3-ranked Maize and Blue notched an impressive road win at No. 21 Wisconsin Sunday, in a building where the Badgers had won 19 of 21 games coming in. Michigan improved to 14-1 overall and 9-1 in Big Ten play. ESPN analyst Dan Dakich was one of many who were impressed with the Wolverines' performance not just Sunday, but the entire season. "I love watching them play," Dakich said on The Huge Show with host Bill Simonson. "I think watching them play is one of the greatest stories in college basketball, and I would argue [Sunday’s] win was the best win in college basketball." While many have considered No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor in a different category than even other top teams across college basketball all season long, Dakich is signing a different tune, and believes Michigan is on that same level. RELATED: 2022 Michigan PG Target Dug McDaniel Updates Recruitment Timeline RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Tschetter Impresses On The National Stage

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard has his team off to a 9-1 start to Big Ten play in his second season at the helm. (AP Images)

"I do this before every game, I’ll ask my broadcast partner, 'what do you think the line is on this game?'" Dakich began. "If I was going to make, let’s say Baylor and Michigan, I’d make the line a pick ‘em. Gonzaga-Michigan, I might give the Zags one point, maybe, or a pick ‘em. Gonzaga is a little like Michigan in that they can score from five spots, and they’re big. "The truth of the matter is, I don’t think those two teams — Gonzaga and Baylor — are any better than Michigan. I’d make them pick ‘em games, and I would have no trouble taking Michigan over either. I think they’re right in the ballpark with them." Dakich didn't stop there. He lauded Michigan head coach Juwan Howard for what he's done with this group in his second year back in Ann Arbor, pointing out that the Maize and Blue lost point guard Zavier Simpson and center Jon Teske, the program's all-time winningest players, in the offseason, but have still improved. "It’s as good a team as I’ve seen all year, it’s as good a coaching job as I've maybe ever seen," Dakich praised. "It is absolutely a blast to watch, and I can’t wait to see how the season unfolds for them. "Juwan’s done an amazing job. Look, he runs offense that has counters and counters to the counters. He’s got next level stuff offensively. And on top of that, when you look at the confidence that they play with — when you look at [senior forward Isaiah] Livers, he just flips shots in, man. He’s not messing around."

