Davonte Miles Addresses The Harbaugh Situation, Mike Macdonald, Nua & More
The Michigan Wolverines’ 2022 football recruiting class is loading up on the defensive front, with three of its five commitments residing in the front seven. The newest pledge of those three is River Rouge (Mich.) High three-star defensive end Davonte Miles, whose Panthers squad picked up a thrilling 33-30 playoff victory at Detroit Martin Luther King this past Saturday.
Miles’ final stat line saw him finish with three tackles and two stops behind the line of scrimmage (by our count), though he consistently applied pressure on the Crusaders’ quarterback and caused havoc in their backfield.
The U-M commit called his performance “solid” after the game, but quickly pointed out he can do better. Miles pledged to the Maize and Blue Dec. 18 in the midst of Jim Harbaugh’s contract negotiation, at a point where plenty of uncertainty still surrounded the program.
“I was scared,” Miles admitted with a laugh when asked what his thoughts were during the Harbaugh saga. “If we had gotten a new coach, how would he have felt about me? That’s something I thought a lot about.
“I wasn’t confident Harbaugh would be back, so I was actually pretty scared during it. Coach Harbaugh and I talked quite a bit during it, and he actually just texted me today [Saturday] to wish me a good game.”
