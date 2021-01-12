 Michigan Wolverines football commit Davonte Miles talks Jim Harbaugh, Shaun Nua, Mike Macdonald and more.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-12 15:23:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Davonte Miles Addresses The Harbaugh Situation, Mike Macdonald, Nua & More

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Michigan Wolverines’ 2022 football recruiting class is loading up on the defensive front, with three of its five commitments residing in the front seven. The newest pledge of those three is River Rouge (Mich.) High three-star defensive end Davonte Miles, whose Panthers squad picked up a thrilling 33-30 playoff victory at Detroit Martin Luther King this past Saturday.

Miles’ final stat line saw him finish with three tackles and two stops behind the line of scrimmage (by our count), though he consistently applied pressure on the Crusaders’ quarterback and caused havoc in their backfield.

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Every Throw McCarthy Made From the Pylon All-American Game

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Quick Takes on Michigan Signees From Pylon All-American Game

Michigan Wolverines football DE commit Davonte Miles
Michigan Wolverines football DE commit Davonte Miles stands 6-4, 265. (Austin Fox)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The U-M commit called his performance “solid” after the game, but quickly pointed out he can do better. Miles pledged to the Maize and Blue Dec. 18 in the midst of Jim Harbaugh’s contract negotiation, at a point where plenty of uncertainty still surrounded the program.

“I was scared,” Miles admitted with a laugh when asked what his thoughts were during the Harbaugh saga. “If we had gotten a new coach, how would he have felt about me? That’s something I thought a lot about.

“I wasn’t confident Harbaugh would be back, so I was actually pretty scared during it. Coach Harbaugh and I talked quite a bit during it, and he actually just texted me today [Saturday] to wish me a good game.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}