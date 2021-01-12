The Michigan Wolverines’ 2022 football recruiting class is loading up on the defensive front, with three of its five commitments residing in the front seven. The newest pledge of those three is River Rouge (Mich.) High three-star defensive end Davonte Miles, whose Panthers squad picked up a thrilling 33-30 playoff victory at Detroit Martin Luther King this past Saturday.

Miles’ final stat line saw him finish with three tackles and two stops behind the line of scrimmage (by our count), though he consistently applied pressure on the Crusaders’ quarterback and caused havoc in their backfield.