The Michigan Wolverines' football team put on an incredibly poor defensive effort during Saturday's loss to Ohio State, yielding 56 points and 577 yards of offense. The dismal results came one year after U-M allowed OSU to score 62 points and register 567 yards in last season's 62-39 loss in Columbus.

The last two years' point totals for OSU (62 and 56) are the most the Michigan Wolverines' football team has ever allowed in the rivalry. (AP Images)

The Buckeyes had no problem moving the ball both through the air and on the ground on Saturday, tallying 313 yards of the former and 264 of the latter. Sophomore quarterback Justin Fields and junior running back J.K. Dobbins each had huge afternoons, with the signal caller throwing for 302 yards and four touchdowns with no picks, while the rusher accumulated 211 yards and found the end zone four times. "He's a really good back," head coach Jim Harbaugh noted. "He’s got tremendous ability and is very fast. We made some mistakes in the defense. "On that particular play [a 41-yard touchdown run], we didn’t have an edge and got sucked down inside, and he just ran around us." The Buckeyes scored 14 points in exactly all four quarters, and were only forced to punt on four of their 15 possessions. U-M had only allowed one opponent to eclipse 321 yards on it all year (Wisconsin's 487 on Sept. 21), with OSU setting new season-worsts for the Wolverine defense in yards (577), points (56) and passing yards (313). The Maize and Blue's front seven was especially ineffective, tallying just one sack, five tackles for loss and allowing Ohio State to average 5.3 yards per carry. "It’s hard to look at," sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said afterward, referring to the stat sheet. "We’re just a better defense than this and a better team than this. "We’re a lot better than the numbers on the sheet."

Ohio State's Special Teams Gaffe One Of Its Few Miscues

Ohio State's lone turnover of the day occurred when freshman wideout Garrett Wilson muffed a punt at 3:30 of the third quarter, allowing U-M redshirt sophomore receiver Jake McCurry to recover at the OSU 26-yard line. McCurry originally ran the fumble all the way back for a touchdown, but rules don't allow muffed punts to be advanced. Redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin, meanwhile, continued to serve as the Wolverines' primary kicker, handling both of the club's field goals and all three of its extra points. Nordin converted kicks from 23 and 45 yards out, but missed the extra point following Michigan's touchdown on its opening series of the game. Head coach Jim Harbaugh chose to employ two different punters on Saturday, with redshirt junior Will Hart only handling one and redshirt sophomore Brad Robbins attempting four. The former's lone try went for 58 yards, while the latter averaged 42.8 yards on his four punts, including a long of 48.

Miscellaneous Notes