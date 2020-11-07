The struggles of the secondary was the story of the Michigan Wolverines' football loss to Michigan State last week, after the Maize and Blue yielded 323 passing yards to the Spartans. Those deficiencies reared their ugly head once again during Saturday's 38-21 setback at Indiana, with the Hoosiers racking up 342 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

U-M's cornerback duo — redshirt sophomores Gemon Green and Vincent Gray — struggled mightily once again, particularly in the first half. Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Penix racked up 254 yards and threw all three of his scoring tosses in the game's first two quarters. One positive, perhaps, for the Michigan secondary was that tightened up after halftime, only allowing Penix to register 88 passing yards in the second half. U-M had trouble containing IU senior receiver Ty Fryfogle, in particular, who finished with 142 yards and a touchdown on seven grabs. Michigan's defensive backs yielded explosive plays for a second straight week as well, allowing five different Hoosiers to reel in at least one reception of 16 yards or further. The longest pass play they gave up was a 35-yard reception to Fryfogle. One other positive surrounding Michigan's defensive backs was that they recorded four pass breakups, with each of the four starters tallying one — Green, Gray, sophomore safety Daxton Hill and senior safety Brad Hawkins. Sophomore defensive tackle Christopher Hinton recorded a pass breakup as well. “It’s about playing the ball better [when it's in the air]," Hill explained after the game. "We had many opportunities to get off the field on third downs. We need to fix penalties and play the ball a lot better, because we’re in great position every time. "Playing the ball better is the next step.”

Brad Robbins' Punting Performance One Of The Highlights Of The Afternoon For Michigan

Fifth-year senior Will Hart began the year as Michigan's punter, but was replaced last week by redshirt junior Brad Robbins after underwhelming significantly. The latter has seized his opportunity and ran with it. Robbins handled the entirety of Michigan's punting duties at Indiana, booting seven punts for an average of 53.6 yards. Four of his seven attempts went 50 yards or further, with four also landing inside IU's 20-yard line. The highlight of his afternoon occurred in the second quarter when he registered a 66-yard punt, which marked the longest one of his career. Robbins also delivered a 65-yard punt in the same quarter, marking the two longest boots of his collegiate tenure. It was a quiet day for the rest of the U-M special teams, with fifth-year senior kicker Quinn Nordin never attempting a field goal. He did, however, nail all three of his extra points. Sophomore wideout Giles Jackson, meanwhile, averaged seven yards on two punt returns and 20 yards on three kicks brought back.

Miscellaneous Notes