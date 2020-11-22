The Michigan Wolverines football's defense has struggled immensely this year (they were allowing 425.8 yards per game entering Saturday, which ranked 77th in the country), and that trend continued Saturday at Rutgers. The Maize and Blue yielded 482 total yards to the Scarlet Knights, the most RU had compiled in a game since registering 559 in a season-opening win over Massachusetts last year.

The Michigan Wolverines' football defense forced its first turnover (a Daxton Hill pick) since the opener at Minnesota. (AP Images)

U-M's defensive front seven held its own, however, limiting Rutgers to 104 yards on the ground and just 2.6 yards per rush. Michigan's secondary didn't have any answers for the Scarlet Knights' passing attack, though, allowing redshirt junior quarterback Noah Vedral to throw for 378 yards and three touchdowns on 29-of-43 passing (67.4 percent). Entering Saturday, Vedral had never thrown for more than 256 yards in a game. Granted, U-M was without two starters due to injury in senior defensive end Kwity Paye and junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and their absences were felt as Michigan only posted four tackles for loss. The Wolverines lost two more key cogs during the game, with redshirt sophomore linebacker Cameron McGrone and senior safety Brad Hawkins each departing with injury. Redshirt junior linebacker Adam Shibley and redshirt junior safety Hunter Reynolds filled in in their absences, racking up five and four tackles, respectively. "No update right now [on McGrone]," head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game. "We’ll have to wait for that. We’ll have to do an MRI." Rutgers' offense, meanwhile, posted 24 first downs and averaged 5.7 yards per play, scoring touchdowns during all four of its trips to the red zone. Though the Wolverine secondary was consistently burned throughout the evening, sophomore safety Daxton Hill sealed the win when he picked off a Vedral pass in the end zone on the final play of the game. “This win means a lot," sophomore defensive tackle Christopher Hinton exclaimed afterward. "It’s a step to getting back on track and finishing the season strong. We didn’t quit or keep our heads down — we kept swinging. "Our coaches were proud of this group of guys and how we didn’t quit.”

Giles Jackson's Kick Return Sparks Michigan

Sophomore receiver Giles Jackson began the second half with a bang, returning the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to give U-M a much-needed spark. The Wolverines trailed 17-7 at halftime, but Jackson's return trimmed the Scarlet Knights' lead to just 17-14. "Yeah, that was big," Harbaugh admitted after the win. "To start the third quarter, that was a huge start to the second half. We got the momentum back with it, though they scored on their next possession and the momentum was changing pretty fast and furious the whole night." Despite being just a sophomore, it was already the second kick return for a touchdown of the youngster's career. The other occurred from 97 yards out in a 38-7 win at Maryland last year Nov. 2. Redshirt junior punter Brad Robbins also continued his successful play, averaging 45.7 yards on three attempts, including one he booted 50 yards. Robbins' 47.1-yard average entering the weekend stood as the best mark in the Big Ten and the sixth best average nationally. One negative special teams aspect, however, involved fifth-year senior kicker Quinn Nordin, who missed all three of his field goal attempts on the evening. Two were quite long (from 49 and 53 yards out), but his final try was only from 35 yards out in the first overtime session.

Miscellaneous Notes