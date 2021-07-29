Detroit Pistons Select Michigan's Isaiah Livers At No. 42 In NBA Draft

With the No. 42 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons selected former Michigan basketball forward Isaiah Livers, the second Wolverine off the board tonight, who joins Franz Wagner (No. 8 overall to the Orlando Magic).

The Kalamazoo, Mich., native is the 13th Michigan player to be picked since 2011.

Livers is currently battling back from a right foot injury. He underwent successful surgery in May and is on track to make a full return in October.

"That's what he really does, is he's a sharpshooting combo forward," ESPN analyst Jay Bilas said on the draft broadcast. "He's a veteran presence and really, I think, elite on the shooting level in his ability to step away and knock down perimeter shots. He moves pretty well without the ball.

"Not a great defender. That's something he needs to improve upon. And a decent rebounder for his size at about six rebounds per game."

"I think he's a guy that could come in and play right away," analyst and former NBA big Kendrick Perkins added. "[Michigan head coach] Juwan Howard has these guys pro ready. I watch these guys — he gets up over ball screens defensively, he knows how to run NBA sets, so I think he can come off the bench for the Detroit Pistons and do pretty well."

A former four-star recruit, Livers started in 22 of his 40 contests — including the national title game against Villanova — as a freshman in 2017-18, when he averaged 3.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per tilt.

