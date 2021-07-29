Michigan's Franz Wagner Drafted No. 8 Overall In NBA Draft By Orlando Magic

With the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic selected former Michigan Wolverines basketball wing Franz Wagner, becoming the first draft pick for U-M head coach Juwan Howard, who is entering his third year on the job.

The Berlin, Germany, native is the second player regarded as a small forward to come off the board in the draft.

If his brother, Moe Wagner, re-signs with Orlando, where he finished the 2020-21 season, the two siblings will team up next year.

"He has bragging rights on his brother, Moe Wagner, for being picked higher in the draft, and will have ample opportunity to rub it into Moe, because he's also with the Magic," ESPN's Reece Davis said on the broadcast.

"He's got mobility, he's got a seven-foot wingspan, and he's really smart in how he defends off the ball; he gets steals and blocks," analyst Jay Bilas said. "He's versatile on the offensive end, as well. He's a great cutter, moves without the ball. And oftentimes, he will cut into a driving opportunity — so he'll cut, catch and then get a drive off of that.

"His real value is defensively, because he can switch off onto multiple positions and impact the ball, then get it out into transition. He handles it really well.

"He needs to improve his shooting, but he's got a great IQ on both ends of the floor and a great feel for the game. He's still incredibly young — he's younger than a lot of the prospects that are going to be drafted next year."

Michigan's ninth first-round pick since 2013, Wagner is the highest-drafted former Michigan player since Nik Stauskas, who went No. 8 overall in 2014, and first Wolverine picked since 2019, when Jordan Poole was taken at No. 28 (first round) to the Golden State Warriors and Ignas Brazdeikis went No. 47 (second round) to the New York Knicks.

Michigan has now seen 12 former Michigan players (not including Epke Udoh, who transferred to Baylor following the 2008 season and was drafted in 2010) taken in the draft since former head man John Beilein — the winningest coach in school history — spearheaded the program's resurgence beginning in 2007.

