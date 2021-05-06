Michigan Wolverines basketball made major waves across college basketball Saturday when Coastal Carolina transfer DeVante' Jones, a guard who has two years of eligibility remaining, announced his commitment to the Maize and Blue. The reason why the announcement made so many headlines is because of how much Jones is set to bring to head coach Juwan Howard's crew, filling a need for depth in the back court and coming in as the likely starter at point guard. You know the transfer market has become extremely prominent when there are prep-recruiting-style rankings out for prospects from the portal, but that's just the state of college basketball (and college athletics) at the current moment. According to CBS Sports' David Cobb, Jones is the ninth-best committed transfer in the country. It's important to note that Cobb's rankings have changed frequently as more of the over 1,000 players in the portal continue to make decisions on where their next destination will be. RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Is Skilled DeVante' Jones A Missing Piece? RELATED: Mike Smith's Advice For New Michigan Guards DeVante' Jones, Frankie Collins

New Michigan Wolverines basketball point guard DeVante' Jones has two years of eligibility remaining. (Tipton Edits)

The players ranked above Jones are the following (in order from one to seven): Walker Kessler (North Carolina to Auburn), Qudus Wahab (Georgetown to Maryland), Matt Bradley (California to San Diego State), Timmy Allen (Utah to Texas), James Akinjo (Arizona to Baylor), Adam Miller (Illinois to LSU), Garrison Brooks (North Carolina to Mississippi State) and Liam Robbins (Minnesota to Vanderbilt). Only two of the players listed above are guards — Akinjo and Miller. Akinjo is a point guard, meaning Jones is ranked behind him as the second lead guard transfer who is committed to a new school.

