{{ timeAgo('2020-10-17 16:51:12 -0500') }}

Discussing Key Michigan DT Target Rayshaun Benny, Postgame Interview & More

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
We were at Oak Park High School last night to check out key Michigan Wolverines football four-star defensive tackle target Rayshaun Benny, who will be committing on Oct. 25.

Click HERE to read our postgame thoughts, including a fun interaction that occurred between Benny and a Birmingham Groves cornerback that will have Michigan fans excited.

RELATED: TV: Discussing 5-Star Johnson and Center Commit Raheem Anderson

RELATED: Updates Live Thread — Michigan's Commits and Targets

Michigan Wolverines football DT target Rayshaun Benny
Michigan Wolverines football DT target Rayshaun Benny is rated as the No. 90 player in the country. (Austin Fox)
