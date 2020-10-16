High School Football Thread: Live Updates On U-M's Commits & Key Targets
TheWolverine staff is on the road once again providing live updates on several of the Michigan Wolverines' top football commits and targets.
We'll be watching a pair of U-M four-star pledges in Alex VanSumeren and Giovanni El-Hadi this evening, while also providing key updates on some of the program's top targets, including five-star cornerback Will Johnson.
Subscribers can follow along with all the updates HERE.
RELATED: Meet the Commits: 2021 Class Coming Together Impressively
