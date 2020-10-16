 We provide live updates on Michigan Wolverines football commits such as Alex VanSumeren, Giovanni El-Hadi and more.
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-16 16:25:17 -0500') }} football Edit

High School Football Thread: Live Updates On U-M's Commits & Key Targets

EJ Holland, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine
TheWolverine staff is on the road once again providing live updates on several of the Michigan Wolverines' top football commits and targets.

We'll be watching a pair of U-M four-star pledges in Alex VanSumeren and Giovanni El-Hadi this evening, while also providing key updates on some of the program's top targets, including five-star cornerback Will Johnson.

Subscribers can follow along with all the updates HERE.

Michigan Wolverines football target Rayshaun Benny
Michigan Wolverines football target Rayshaun Benny will be committing on Oct. 25. (Rivals.com)
{{ article.author_name }}