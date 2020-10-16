The majority of the Michigan Wolverines' football commits are in action this weekend, andThe Wolverine will be on the road to see not only the pledges, but also several of the program's top targets. Below is a preview of this weekend's games featuring Michigan commits, along with our staff's whereabouts on the recruiting trail.

Michigan Wolverines football commit JJ McCarthy has a big game again this weekend. (The Wolverine)

The Wolverine On The Road

Our recruiting reporter, EJ Holland, will be in Essexville (Mich.) to see 2022 Michigan defensive tackle commit Alex VanSumeren and Garber High take on Saginaw (Mich.) Swan Valley on Friday night. On Saturday, we'll be at Detroit Cass Tech vs. Detroit King, to see Michigan offensive line commit Raheem Anderson, quarterback target Dante Moore and other targets.

Austin Fox is headed to Oak Park (Mich.) High to check out 2021 Rivals100 defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny (who is likely out with an injury) and his squad take on Birmingham (Mich.) Groves, home of 2022 Michigan athlete target Jaden Mangham.

Finally, Clayton Sayfie will be checking out Rivals100 Michigan offensive line target Giovanni El-Hadi and his Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson team go up against 2022 Rivals100 defensive back Will Johnson's Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South squad.

Highlighting Three Michigan Wolverines Football Commits

1. OL Raheem Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech Anderson has a massive game this weekend, with his team playing a rematch against arch rival Detroit King. In week one, Cass Tech completed a fourth-quarter comeback to win, 34-26 over their crosstown foe. The two squads combined for 769 yards of offense in the first meeting, and fans should expect more fireworks in round two. King, the No. 16 team in the state, per MaxPreps, features elite 2023 quarterback and Wolverines' target Dante Moore.

2. DB Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont Moore's team has had an incredible run going all season long, with no losses on its record to this point. Last week, Northmont disposed of Middletown (Ohio) High in the first round of playoffs, and it'll look to do the same to Marysville (Ohio) High on Friday night. Marysville touts a 6-1 record into this game, and will be a challenge to beat. This game could come down to the wire, with Northmont ranked as the No. 11 team in the state, per MaxPreps, while Marysville is tabbed as the 14th-best team in Ohio.

3. OL Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson El-Hadi's squad (3-1) will have a tough challenge on Friday night, going up against Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South, who is also 3-1 and a solid team. El-Hadi plays on both sides of the ball, so his impact will be felt on the line of scrimmage. Several onlookers opined that he didn't play with a ton of "nastiness" in one game earlier this season, but he's beginning to show more and more of that edge as the weeks progress, as evidenced by the block (video below) he put on an opponent last week.

El-Hadi's team will be facing 2022 Rivals100 defensive back Will Johnson, who will pose problems all over the field. He, too, plays on both sides — in the defensive backfield and at wide receiver. It should make for an exciting matchup.

Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits