 Postgame reactions on Michigan Wolverines football targets like Rayshaun Benny and Will Johnson.
Postgame Reactions: Discussing Rayshaun Benny, 5-Star Will Johnson & More

Austin Fox, Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland
TheWolverine
TheWolverine staff was out in full force tonight at high school games to see the Michigan Wolverines' top football commits and targets, including a pair of four-star pledges in Alex VanSumeren and Giovanni El-Hadi.

Two of the program's top targets were also checked out in five-star cornerback Will Johnson and four-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny, along with several others.

Get complete postgame reactions from Austin Fox, EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie below.

Michigan Wolverines football target Will Johnson
Michigan Wolverines football target Will Johnson is rated as the No. 13 player in the country. (The Wolverine)
Austin Fox discusses Oak Park four-star defensive tackle target Rayshaun Benny and class of 2022 Birmingham Groves three-star athlete target Jaden Mangham

---

