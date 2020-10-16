Postgame Reactions: Discussing Rayshaun Benny, 5-Star Will Johnson & More
TheWolverine staff was out in full force tonight at high school games to see the Michigan Wolverines' top football commits and targets, including a pair of four-star pledges in Alex VanSumeren and Giovanni El-Hadi.
Two of the program's top targets were also checked out in five-star cornerback Will Johnson and four-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny, along with several others.
Get complete postgame reactions from Austin Fox, EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie below.
Austin Fox discusses Oak Park four-star defensive tackle target Rayshaun Benny and class of 2022 Birmingham Groves three-star athlete target Jaden Mangham
