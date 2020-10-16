TheWolverine staff was out in full force tonight at high school games to see the Michigan Wolverines' top football commits and targets, including a pair of four-star pledges in Alex VanSumeren and Giovanni El-Hadi.

Two of the program's top targets were also checked out in five-star cornerback Will Johnson and four-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny, along with several others.

