PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Donovan Edwards becoming Michigan's leader

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

It was just a couple of days until the National Championship game. Michigan players were meeting with the media to discuss the matchup with Washington. Donovan Edwards was asked about his struggles in what had been a difficult season on the field for him.

“I feel like this year has been a lot more of a mental aspect for me,” Edwards said back in January. "

"Of course, I have the feeling of being flustered and frustrated, and I definitely have been working on that. Mental health is a big thing for me. I’ve seen a therapist quite often now, and that’s helped me get into a focused mind space. I just feel like this year has been a blessing for me. I’m in a National Championship game. I have three Big Ten Championship rings. The team is winning. The team has a lot of success. I just feel like regardless of how this year has gone for me, there has been a lot more blessings in what I’ve been going through beyond football. Even though I know I’m still going to be great at football."

Edwards had found clarity, and then, in the National Championship game, he found the end zone twice in the first quarter. Giving Michigan a lead it would never surrender.

Edwards committed to Michigan during the 2020 season, which saw the Wolverines go 2-4 and head coach Jim Harbaugh get put on the hot seat. As a freshman in 2021, Edwards contributed running, catching, and even passing the ball with a touchdown in the Big Ten Championship game. In 2022, he made a thunder and lightning duo with Blake Corum and then carried the load against Ohio State and Purdue to help Michigan win a second consecutive Big Ten Championship.

Going into the 2023 season, Edwards had put massive pressure on himself, setting goals like being a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Edwards still has high expectations for himself but has found a balance. Now, back in Ann Arbor for his senior season, Edwards isn't only looking to be Michigan's best offensive weapon but also becoming the leader of a team in transition.

While many starters and contributors from the National Championship team last season are gone, Edwards is back. Someone who has been there since the start of the culture shift at Michigan and will now lead this team into the new era with Sherrone Moore as head coach.

"I mean, he's just a great spirit," Moore said when meeting with the media on Tuesday.

"You know, he walks in a room, he brightens up a room. His smile, deep voice, just everything about him is so positive. So for me, I like just getting his energy. Just being around him is awesome."

Moore knows Edwards is a do it all player for Michigan on the field, and he's been excellent in fall camp, but it's the steps he's taken as a leader that stands out to Moore.

"And then from a production standpoint, obviously you'd like a player like that in the run game, in the pass game. So he's done an unbelievable job. He keeps being a leader. And I think that's where he's really taken the next step as a leader, not only in the running back room but as a whole offense."

In his 4th year, Edwards now feels comfortable leading this offense, even when it comes to smack talk across the line.

"And you see him call up the offense. You see him talk to the defense. You see him talk trash to the defense. You see him, you know, make sure the offense is on point. So he's been outstanding this camp."

Edwards is already a Michigan legend for the plays he made in some of Michigan's biggest games the last three seasons, but as this program looks to sustain what it's built moving forward, Edwards' play on the field and leadership off could be essential to not only the success of Team 145 but the teams that follow.

Aidan Hutchinson led the reboot of the Michigan program under Jim Harbaugh. Donovan Edwards is the leader to lay the foundation of the Sherrone Moore era.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9kb25vdmFuLWVkd2FyZHMtYmVjb21pbmctbWljaGlnYW4tcy1s ZWFkZXIiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypu dWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1l bnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0 RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1 ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNz LmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMu c3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAg ZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNj b3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRw cyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGZG9ub3Zh bi1lZHdhcmRzLWJlY29taW5nLW1pY2hpZ2FuLXMtbGVhZGVyJmM1PTIwMjI3 MzMxMTQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8 IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK