The April 23-25 NFL draft appears to be a full-go, with as many as 13 former Michigan Wolverines football players hoping to hear their names called during it. Center Cesar Ruiz's stock continues to skyrocket, with a draft analyst from CBS Sports recently giving the Camden, N.J., native his highest projection to date. Cornerback Lavert Hill, on the other hand, is expected to be a later round pick, but received some significant praise from Pro Football Focus that could perhaps boost his stock a bit. That and more below, along with the latest news and notes surrounding Michigan's players in the NFL draft:

Former Michigan Wolverines football cornerback Lavert Hill's three picks were tied for the team lead this season. (AP Images)

Cesar Ruiz Receives his Highest Projection yet

Former Michigan Wolverines football center Cesar Ruiz came to U-M as the No. 1 center in the country out of high school. (Lon Horwedel)

CBS put out an interesting display that lined up seven different prognosticators' (Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Josh Edwards, R.J. White and Tom Fornelli) mock drafts side by side, and only three of the seven had Ruiz going in the first round. What was most unique, however, was where Prisco projected the center to land. While Wilson and Trapasso pegged Ruiz to come off the board at No. 27 overall to the Seattle Seahawks and No. 28 to the Baltimore Ravens, respectively, Prisco had him going No. 17 to the Dallas Cowboys, the highest projections we'd seen for him yet. "With [former Dallas center] Travis Frederick retiring, why not grab a replacement?" Prisco wrote. "This kid has a real chance to be special for a long time." NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, meanwhile, had Ruiz tabbed as his No. 37 overall prospect during the NFL combine in late February/early March, but had the former Wolverine center coming off the board slightly higher than that in the mock draft he released today. "The Chiefs could have their choice of the top running backs, but they also need to get younger/better along the interior of their offensive line," Jeremiah explained after projecting Ruiz to go No. 32 overall to the Kansas City in the final pick of the first round.



Pro Football Focus Tabs Lavert Hill as Fifth Best 'Man Coverage' Cornerback in the Draft

Former Michigan Wolverines football cornerback Lavert Hill attended Martin Luther King High School in Detroit. (AP Images)

Mock drafts haven't been kind to Hill (projected to go anywhere from fifth to the seventh round), but Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently dished out significant praise for the former Wolverine cornerback. They pegged him as the draft's fifth best cornerback in man coverage, sitting only behind Louisiana Tech's Amik Robertson, Alabama's Trevon Diggs, Ohio State's Damon Arnette and Utah's Jaylon Johnson. The outlet revealed that Hill was targeted 25 times in man coverage this past season, but only allowed nine receptions (36 completion percentage). PFF also gave him an 80.7 grade in that department (64 is considered average), while revealing that opposing quarterbacks had a dismal 58.6 QB rating while targeting him in man coverage.

Former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Michael Danna spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Central Michigan. (USA Today Sports Images)