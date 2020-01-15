Regardless of if Carlo Kemp returns for what would would be his fifth-year senior season in Ann Arbor next year (it appears he likely will, though neither the school nor Kemp has announced it), question marks will once again surround the defensive tackle spot heading into 2020.

Kemp would be an odds on favorite to earn a starting job if he returns, and current freshman Chris Hinton would be the favorite to start alongside him.

Hinton may have beaten out Dwumfour for a starting job in 2020 anyway even if the latter had returned for his fifth-year senior season, based on how the U-M coaches were handling each player's playing time down the stretch this year.

The two received an identical 21 snaps in the Nov. 23 win at Indiana, before Hinton was given 13 more snaps than Dwumfour the following week against Ohio State. The freshman also played 36 snaps and held his own in the Citrus Bowl loss to Alabama, while Dwumfour missed the contest with injury.