The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 15
Tweets of the day
PURE JOY: The @UMich marching band made a 9-year-old superfan’s day!#BeforeWeGo pic.twitter.com/LYfEtpZqBM— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 14, 2020
#Michigan redshirt junior defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour to transfer and play his fifth-year senior season elsewhere in 2020. https://t.co/5KqmFoCHzL— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) January 14, 2020
Thank you Michigan fans for welcoming me with open arms playing in the Big House in front of 110k is a great blessing and I’m glad I was giving the opportunity to do so.— Michael DwumFour (@HON5H0) January 14, 2020
🚨 BRACKET PREDICTION 🚨— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 14, 2020
Fresh off the college football finale, @TheAndyKatz has a new #MarchMadness bracket prediction! 👀
👉 https://t.co/spD7gHxT13 pic.twitter.com/bIbt5Z43jE
"The loss of Joe Roberson marks an especially sad day for me… He could be considered my first major mentor... Michigan is grateful for his service and so am I. He will be missed by me and by many.” - Warde Manuel— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 14, 2020
A look at Michigan OT signee Jeffrey Persi (@Jeffrey_Persi) at International Bowl practice #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1piMOUzh2r— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 14, 2020
Time to be better tonight than I was this morning.... #WinTheDay— David DeJulius (@DavidDejulius) January 14, 2020
Ahhhh..... The good old days. Not much has changed with the haircut either. https://t.co/iWL5yroBPv— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) January 14, 2020
Michigan TE signee Matt Hibner (@MatthewHibner) getting work in at International Bowl practice #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jm65ICqqzB— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 14, 2020
I saw new Michigan commit Myles Rowser a couple of months ago. Here he is taking down top 2021 Michigan target Donovan Edwards. #GoBlue https://t.co/AQ5eE16oOi— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 13, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball: Time To Reevaluate
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michael Dwumfour To Transfer And Play Fifth-Year Elsewhere
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Roman Wilson Talks Wolverines' Offense, Playing Early
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: International Bowl Notebook: Observations, Tidbits On Michigan Signees
• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Wide Receivers Might Fare Better This Fall Under Gattis
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook