Eight Veteran Wolverines Named To 2021 Senior Bowl 250-Member Watch List
The Reese's Senior Bowl recently released its top-250 players list for the upcoming event in January, with eight members of the Michigan Wolverines' football team making the cut — wideout Nico Collins, tight end Nick Eubanks, running back Chris Evans, safety Brad Hawkins, defensive tackle Carlo Kemp, fullback Ben Mason, defensive end Kwity Paye and cornerback Ambry Thomas.
This does not mean all eight have been invited to play in the annual event in Mobile, Ala., in January, but instead that they are in position to potentially receive an invitation once inquiries are handed out in early November.
It's also worth noting that the eight Wolverines who made the list were tied with Ohio State's eight for the most in the Big Ten. Penn State and Illinois checked in a distant third with five representatives each.
"Congratulations to all the prospects on 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250," Executive Director Jim Nagy tweeted upon the release. "Our constant and fluid process began in February with staff watching tape on all returning FBS starters & role players.
"In total, our scouts graded 900+ players at all levels based off ‘18 and ‘19 tape. This list does not include 25-plus talented juniors on track to graduate and be eligible for the game.
"Later this fall our roster construction process will include input from trusted contacts around NFL."
Both Michigan's and the Big Ten's seniors and fifth-year seniors are in a peculiar position with the fall season having been canceled, and the uncertainty surrounding whether or not they'll even play in either the winter or the spring.
Thomas is the only senior U-M player who has already announced his departure, though redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield has declared he won't be returning to Ann Arbor either.
Thomas is viewed as a surefire NFL Draft pick, but the same can't be said for several of the other aforementioned Michigan Men. Nagy singled out Evans in particular as one of the U-M prospects who "needed" a 2020 season, thanks in large part to the fact he was suspended for all of 2019 and hasn't seen live game action since the 2018 campaign.
Few prospects needed this season more than @UMichFootball RB Chris Evans, who averaged 7.0 yards per carry as a true frosh in ‘16 but missed last year due to an academic issue. Evans is 216-lber with WR-like ball skills. Former teammates have told us he belongs in @seniorbowl. pic.twitter.com/QC9DzNbCev— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) August 17, 2020
Very few seven-round 2021 NFL mock drafts have been released at this point, but below is a closer look at where several of the Michigan players discussed above are projected to be picked.
*Note: Evans, Hawkins, Kemp and Mason did not appear in any of the seven-round mock drafts we examined
Nico Collins
• 3rd round, No. 80 overall (ProFootballNetwork.com)
• 3rd round, No. 94 overall (Drafttek.com)
Nick Eubanks
Kwity Paye
• 2nd round, No. 54 overall (ProFootballNetwork.com)
• 4th round, No. 108 overall (Drafttek.com)
Ambry Thomas
• 3rd round, No. 82 overall (DraftSite.com)
• 6th round, No. 189 overall (ProFootballNetwork.com)
