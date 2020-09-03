Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox (Sept. 3)
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox break down the latest rumblings regarding the Big Ten's potential fall football season, before talking about the Michigan football parent and player protest which will take place on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. at The Big House tunnel. Then, they finish by recalling some favorite memories of season-openers and what makes them so great.
RELATED: WEDNESDAY THOUGHTS: The Latest On Fall Big Ten Football Possibilities, More
RELATED: Buy Or Sell: Michigan Is One Of The 4 Best Basketball Teams In The Big Ten
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook