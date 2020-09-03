The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox break down the latest rumblings regarding the Big Ten's potential fall football season, before talking about the Michigan football parent and player protest which will take place on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. at The Big House tunnel. Then, they finish by recalling some favorite memories of season-openers and what makes them so great.

