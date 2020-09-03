TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 3

“Broken plays can be very dangerous for a kid like this!” We’ll never forget @DenardX ’s first ever play in a Michigan uniform 😳 #GoBlue | 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/WuF9thBMj7

John Harbaugh Says It's Time To "Free The Big 10" And Let The Boys Play https://t.co/h73efqAZpO pic.twitter.com/vhWrJqqWnE

We have heard the voices of parents, players, & fans who mostly all want to play in early fall. It’s time for more @bigten presidents to listen to the people who are most affected.We can still save scholarships, jobs, & 100’s of millions of dollars! #LetThemPlay #B1GparentsUNITED https://t.co/KPHLNf41Vp

Come march with us through Ann Arbor on Sat., Sept 5th- Kickoff 1pm @ the Big House tunnel 🙌🏻 Don’t let your Game Day apparel get dusty 〽️💙 Wear a mask and Let’s GOOOOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/m4t5zlzg6k

Postpone don’t mean work stops. Proud of you @Thechrishinton ! https://t.co/olKBLZ95xa

"Free the Big Ten, let’s go. Let’s go play some football. Let’s get Michigan and Ohio State and all those great teams playing some football out there" -- Ravens coach John Harbaugh https://t.co/FIsOJ40SlQ

Duncan Robinson wasn’t even a good high school player. Now he’s one of the best 3-point shooters in the league. Here’s how he went from Division III to the NBA, and how Heat coach Erik Spoelstra helped him believe he belonged. https://t.co/0hFfc77Cbg

"Free the Big Ten, let’s go. Let’s go play some football. Let’s get Michigan and Ohio State and all those great teams playing some football out there"

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook