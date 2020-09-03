TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 3

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 3
Tweets of the day
“Broken plays can be very dangerous for a kid like this!”— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 2, 2020
We’ll never forget @DenardX’s first ever play in a Michigan uniform 😳#GoBlue | 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/WuF9thBMj7
John Harbaugh Says It's Time To "Free The Big 10" And Let The Boys Play https://t.co/h73efqAZpO pic.twitter.com/vhWrJqqWnE— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 2, 2020
We have heard the voices of parents, players, & fans who mostly all want to play in early fall. It’s time for more @bigten presidents to listen to the people who are most affected.We can still save scholarships, jobs, & 100’s of millions of dollars!#LetThemPlay#B1GparentsUNITED https://t.co/KPHLNf41Vp— Nebraska Cornhusker Football Parents (@ParentsNebraska) September 2, 2020
Come march with us through Ann Arbor on Sat., Sept 5th- Kickoff 1pm @ the Big House tunnel 🙌🏻 Don’t let your Game Day apparel get dusty 〽️💙 Wear a mask and Let’s GOOOOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/m4t5zlzg6k— Melissa Hutchinson (@MelissaHutch_) September 2, 2020
Postpone don’t mean work stops. Proud of you @Thechrishinton! https://t.co/olKBLZ95xa— chris hinton (@ChrisHint75) September 2, 2020
"Free the Big Ten, let’s go. Let’s go play some football. Let’s get Michigan and Ohio State and all those great teams playing some football out there" -- Ravens coach John Harbaugh https://t.co/FIsOJ40SlQ— angelique (@chengelis) September 2, 2020
Duncan Robinson wasn’t even a good high school player. Now he’s one of the best 3-point shooters in the league. Here’s how he went from Division III to the NBA, and how Heat coach Erik Spoelstra helped him believe he belonged. https://t.co/0hFfc77Cbg— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) September 2, 2020
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: A Re-Vote Of Presidents And Possible Fall Big Ten Football?
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Behind The Scenes: What A Typical Game Week Looks Like At TheWolverine.com
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Inside Juwan Howard's Recruiting Pitch That's Not A Pitch At All
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: ITB Extra: Overload On 2021 RB Target Tavierre Dunlap
• Ramona Shelbourne, ESPN: NBA playoffs: The Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson steps into the sunlight
