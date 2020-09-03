 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 3
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-03 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 3

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Free the Big Ten, let’s go. Let’s go play some football. Let’s get Michigan and Ohio State and all those great teams playing some football out there"
— John Harbaugh
Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: A Re-Vote Of Presidents And Possible Fall Big Ten Football?

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Behind The Scenes: What A Typical Game Week Looks Like At TheWolverine.com

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Inside Juwan Howard's Recruiting Pitch That's Not A Pitch At All

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: ITB Extra: Overload On 2021 RB Target Tavierre Dunlap

Ramona Shelbourne, ESPN: NBA playoffs: The Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson steps into the sunlight

---

{{ article.author_name }}