His 32 minutes per outing checked in second on last year’s squad, though some thought his game action could decrease slightly in 2020-21 due to the arrivals of two transfer guards in fifth-year senior Mike Smith and senior Chaundee Brown.

The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team possesses two fifth-year seniors and three seniors among its scholarship players, with guard Eli Brooks fitting the bill on the latter. Brooks is one of the most experienced players on the entire team, leading the club with 33.3 minutes per game through the first three contests.

Brooks and Smith, in particular, have gelled nicely together in Michigan’s backcourt though, oftentimes appearing on the floor at the same time.

“It’s gone well,” Brooks exclaimed. “Mike can really shoot the ball and is very fast. We complement each other well; he hasn’t shot the three as much as I thought he was going to, but he can really stroke it.

“He just finds people out there, like we’ve seen him do in these first three games. It has been going well with us so far — he’s a great guy and a great player, and tries to get everyone involved.

“In the summer, we used to have time bonding together but didn’t have that this year, so we had to make do with what we had. Those bonds have allowed us to trust each other more on the floor.”

Smith has been one of the most valuable assets on the entire team so far, averaging 9.3 points and a team-high five assists per game. Reports out of practice prior to the year were that Smith assimilated perfectly into the Michigan culture and became a leader right off the bat, after transferring in from Columbia this offseason.

He joined a list of veteran leaders head coach Juwan Howard already possessed on his roster, including senior forward Isaiah Livers and fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis.

“[Sophomore guard] Franz [Wagner] has actually done a good job as well by speaking up when he sees different actions,” Brooks revealed, when asked about players helping each other out and holding one another accountable.

“Austin does a good job with the bigs, teaching [freshman center] Hunter [Dickinson] all the things he has to be aware of. I chime in as well, because I see different actions. The coaches want us to be a player-driven team — any time we see something, it’s up to us to speak up.”