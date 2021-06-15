Examining Michigan's WR Room Following The Addition Of Daylen Baldwin

Michigan Wolverines football added to its wide receiver room Monday, with former Jackson State wideout Daylen Baldwin, a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining, choosing the Maize and Blue over an offer from rival Ohio State.

Baldwin worked out in front of offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis and other staff members late last week, earning an offer shortly thereafter.

Baldwin began his collegiate career at Morgan State, where he caught 16 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown as a freshman in 2017 and racked up 14 catches for 152 yards and one score as a sophomore in 2018.

He sat out the 2019 season, before playing in the spring of 2021 for head coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State. There, he exploded for a conference-best 540 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 27 catches in just six games, which earned him first-team All-SWAC honors and the league's title of Newcomer of the Year.

