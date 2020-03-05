Crisler Center Thursday night was the U-M family coming together. First, legendary former U-M head coach John Beilein was spotted heading up to club level seats, and received a standing ovation from those in the arena early, about 30 minutes before tip-off. Next, U-M head football coach Jim Harbaugh took his seat court-side next to season ticket holder Al Glick, the 93 year-old prominent U-M donor.

The pregame festivities continued, as U-M celebrated seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske by honoring them and their families in front of the fans. Teske's cousin even surprised him by singing the national anthem.



Then, the game started, and during timeouts, Beilein, former U-M standout Muhammad Ali Abdur-Rahkman and former Fab Five member and standout Ray Jackson were all recognized over the video board, each receiving a rousing ovation from the crowd. In head coach Juwan Howard's postgame press conference, he said he knew Beilein would be coming about five days in advance, and he loved the idea of him showing his support. When it came to Jackson, however, Howard was surprised to see his old friend, who caught him off guard by showing up to his office before the game.

Following the win, Simpson and Teske addressed the crowd, before leading the Wolverine faithful in a chorus of The Victors.

You couldn't script a college basketball game like that, with homecomings, farewells and high levels emotion on full display, all at once.