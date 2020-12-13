Here are five of our biggest takeaways from the game.

Michigan Wolverines basketball improved to 6-0 on the season and 1-0 in Big Ten play with a 62-58 win over Penn State.

The Michigan offense runs through freshman center Hunter Dickinson. The Wolverines fed him over and over throughout the game, after it was clear early on that he had an advantage down low. Expect him to get more and more touches, too, after his performance today and what he's done all year.

The 7-foot-1 big man has been incredible in his first six games, now averaging over 15 points per game. He notched a career-high 20 points in his first career start, going 9-of-14 from the field and adding seven boards.

There were questions whether or not Dickinson could hold his own — to the extend he had been in non-conference play — against Big Ten opponents, and Dickinson passed the first test with flying colors. Penn State doesn't have a whole lot of height down low, but senior forward John Harrar, at 6-9, 240, is a brut force — he was once committed to Army to play football — and isn't easy to go up against.

Dickinson did it at both ends, notching three blocks in addition to a career night offensively.

There are bigger tests to come, but head coach Juwan Howard and Co. couldn't ask for much more from their stud freshman so far.