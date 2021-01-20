Sophomore wing Franz Wagner is the runner-up here. He ended up with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Livers finished with 20 points on 5-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point land, with five rebounds and three assists. On a talented team with different names stepping up every night, the senior has been a constant all year, and really for the last four seasons.

Michigan senior forward Isaiah Livers was the Wolverines' most proven and well-known returning player coming into the season, but he's really been the second, third or sometimes fourth option so far this year depending on the game. Not in this one, however, with the Maize and Blue doing a tremendous job of finding him on spot-up threes. When he's as hot as he was, his teammates knew they had to find him whenever he had room.

The Wolverines got out to a 17-3 lead — and never looked back — due in large part to shots from beyond the arc. In fact, five of the Wolverines' first six made baskets were from deep, with fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith heating up right out of the gate, nailing his first three attempts, and then Livers hitting a pair — all within the game's first six minutes.

All in all, Michigan made 12 of its 24 attempts from deep. Six different players hit threes, showing once again that the Wolverines can attack opponents offensively from every position on the floor.

That makes for a dangerous offense, as we've seen all season (with the exception of the second Minnesota game). But how did Michigan get such good looks? Look no further than freshman center Hunter Dickinson.

Dickinson embarrassed the Terrapins in College Park on New Year's Eve, dominating on the inside and scoring 26 points on a school that under-recruited him. The blueprint was out there after Minnesota frustrated Dickinson Saturday — to the tune of five turnovers — by bringing aggressive double-teams. Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon tried to do the same ... and never stopped, even when it was clear that strategy wasn't going to work.

In the postgame, Michigan's players revealed that the biggest emphasis of practice in the days leading up to the game was making the right read out of a double team and swinging the ball. Though he only notched one assist on the night, Dickinson was masterful at this, setting his teammates up for open looks or to make the extra pass, another area in which the Wolverines improved from Minnesota to Maryland. He was much more under control with guys flying at him and got it out to the perimeter, allowing the ball to continue moving.

Credit Michigan head coach Juwan Howard for recognizing the issues in the loss, finding the fix, teaching his guys and letting them go execute it at a high level.