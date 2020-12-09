 TheWolverine - Fab Five Takeaways: Michigan's Offense Explodes In Win Over Toledo
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-09 20:43:04 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Fab Five Takeaways: Michigan's Offense Explodes In Win Over Toledo

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan Wolverines basketball improved to 5-0 with a 91-71 win over Toledo Wednesday night in Ann Arbor.

Here are five takeaways from the victory:

Michigan Wolverines basketball wing Franz Wagner had 14 points tonight. (AP Images)

Player Of The Game: Hunter Dickinson

Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson has taken the crown here a few times this season. Dickinson finished with game-highs in points (18) and rebounds (7), and shot 8-of-11 from the floor.

He's not just way ahead of schedule for a freshman, but he's proving to be a very good big for someone in any class. The Wolverines haven't had this efficient of an offensive big man in some time. Jon Teske was solid, but not as smooth as Dickinson already is.

That said, the competition has not been top notch yet, and things could change once he's facing All-Big Ten players in the post such as Iowa's Luka Garza. But that doesn't mean it hasn't been impressive just how good he has been in the early going. He looks like a five-star at this point, not the high four-star he was advertised as.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan used its size advantage

This goes hand in hand with Dickinson being the player of the game. From the beginning, the Wolverines were taking it right down low and at Toledo's smaller post players — the Rockets only played one player over 6-foot-9, sophomore forward Luke Maranka, and he only saw eight minutes of action — something they didn't do in the first half against Oakland when they had a size advantage.

Fifth-year senior Austin Davis started the game off by scoring Michigan's first 10 points, playing extremely aggressive and setting the tone. Then, it was all Dickinson from there, especially with his second-half takeover down low where he scored 12 points. All in all, Michigan scored 48 points in the paint.

Isaiah Livers bounces back with big shooting night

