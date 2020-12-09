TheWolverine - Fab Five Takeaways: Michigan's Offense Explodes In Win Over Toledo

Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson has taken the crown here a few times this season. Dickinson finished with game-highs in points (18) and rebounds (7), and shot 8-of-11 from the floor.

He's not just way ahead of schedule for a freshman, but he's proving to be a very good big for someone in any class. The Wolverines haven't had this efficient of an offensive big man in some time. Jon Teske was solid, but not as smooth as Dickinson already is.

That said, the competition has not been top notch yet, and things could change once he's facing All-Big Ten players in the post such as Iowa's Luka Garza. But that doesn't mean it hasn't been impressive just how good he has been in the early going. He looks like a five-star at this point, not the high four-star he was advertised as.